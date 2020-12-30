HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you find yourself spending a little more time at home and a little bored with your Netflix watchlist, it might be time to take up a new hobby.

At the beginning of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic last spring, the internet was flooded with people baking bread and tie-dying — what will it be this time around?

Instead of waiting around to see what trendy hobby ticks up in your feed, take the initiative to learn learn something new or build upon a skill or talent you already have.

Sites like Udemy, Skillshare, Creative Live and Craftsy offer online classes on everything from painting with watercolors, playing an instrument or knitting your own scarves. If you’re not the most creative person, you can also find classes on cooking different cuisines, learning a new language or dancing.

We’ve rounded up where to learn some of the most fun and popular hobbies online and where to get everything you’ll need to start — from art supplies to camera equipment. After all, the best way to learn is by doing.