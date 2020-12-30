HuffPost Finds

Everything You Need To Take Up A New Hobby This Year

We've put together a guide to classes and crafty supplies you need to learn a new skill or hobby in 2021.

Bored with your Netflix to-watch list? You might try up a new hobby this year.
If you find yourself spending a little more time at home and a little bored with your Netflix watchlist, it might be time to take up a new hobby.

At the beginning of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic last spring, the internet was flooded with people baking bread and tie-dying — what will it be this time around?

Instead of waiting around to see what trendy hobby ticks up in your feed, take the initiative to learn learn something new or build upon a skill or talent you already have.

Sites like Udemy, Skillshare, Creative Live and Craftsy offer online classes on everything from painting with watercolors, playing an instrument or knitting your own scarves. If you’re not the most creative person, you can also find classes on cooking different cuisines, learning a new language or dancing.

We’ve rounded up where to learn some of the most fun and popular hobbies online and where to get everything you’ll need to start — from art supplies to camera equipment. After all, the best way to learn is by doing.

Take a look below:

1
Painting and drawing
mixetto via Getty Images
You can take classes like watercolor painting at Skillshare, figure drawing at Udemy and calligraphy at Creative Live. You might need materials like this 21-piece easel and acrylic paint set or this graphite pencil set to get started.
2
Bartending and mixology
Boogich via Getty Images
You can take classes like bartending at Udemy and wine appreciation at Masterclass . You might need supplies like mixology bartender kit or this wine subscription to get started.
3
Playing an instrument
sutteerug via Getty Images
You can take classes like beginner guitar at Udemy , vocal lessons at Skillshare, and electronic music production at Creative Live. You might need equipment like this wood acoustic guitar with accessories or this studio headphones to get started.
4
Cooking and baking
Kristina Vianello via Getty Images
You can take classes like croissant baking at Craftsy, sushi making at Udemy and Gordon Ramsay cooking at Masterclass. You might need supplies like these stainless steel nesting bowls or this revolving spice tower to get started.
5
Learning a new dance
Luis Alvarez via Getty Images
You can take classes like hip hop for beginners at Udemy and ballet by Misty Copeland at Masterclass. You might need accessories like these ballroom dance heels or these wireless earbuds to get started.
6
Photography and film
Jorg Greuel via Getty Images
You can take classes like documentary filmmaking at Skillshare, portrait photography at Creative Live and photo editing at Udemy. You might need equipment like this mirrorless DSLR camera or this iPhone tripod to get started.
7
Knitting, embroidery and crafting
Orapan Yenchum / EyeEm via Getty Images
You can take classes like knitting at Craftsy and jewelry making at Creative Live. You might need materials like yarn and crochet hook set or this jewelry making kit with beads and clasps to get started.
