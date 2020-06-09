Sen. Susan Collins Loses Endorsement Of Major Gun Control Group

After backing Republican Sen. Susan Collins in 2014, the political arm of the major gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety announced on Tuesday that it’s endorsing one of her Democratic challengers in this year’s Maine Senate race.

Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, one of at least three Democratic candidates in the primary race, earned the endorsement for being a strong proponent of universal background checks and red flag legislation, Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund said in a statement.

John Feinblatt, the president of Everytown for Gun Safety, praised Gideon for having “walked the walk” on tightening the state’s gun laws while serving in the legislature.

“A vote for Sara Gideon is a vote against Mitch McConnell, who has made the Senate the place where desperately needed gun safety bills go to die,” Feinblatt added.

The group’s shift in support marks the latest hurdle for Collins. The four-term senator is facing her toughest reelection campaign yet, following backlash over her votes confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2018 and acquitting President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial earlier this year.

Winning Collins’ seat in November is key for Democrats winning control of the Senate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.