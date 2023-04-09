Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi Costume Contest Cameo Thrills ‘Star Wars’ Fans

Ewan McGregor had fans across the galaxy on their feet when he made a surprise appearance at this year’s “Star Wars” celebration in London.

The Scottish actor sent audiences into a spin on Sunday when he stormed the stage to join dozens of Jedi cosplayers during a panel dubbed “A Look Back at Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Actor Ewan McGregor surprised fans at the Obo-Wan Kenobi panel at Star Wars Celebration in London on April 9, 2023. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney

Jaws hit the floor when McGregor, 52, emerged from the wings to greet his lightsaber-wielding lookalikes, who reacted with a mix of shock and awe.

Those who missed the panel still had an opportunity to rub elbows with the star, if they had the cash. According to the U.K.’s iNews, McGregor and Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen teamed up to offer a photo-op for fans, which cost about $600.

Though McGregor wasn’t the first Obi-Wan (Alec Guinness played the Jedi in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, starting in 1977), the sci-fi star has basically played him for lightyears.

McGregor made his debut as a young Obi-Wan in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” in 1999 when he was just 28. He returned as a weathered version of Obi when the Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” debuted in 2022.

Ewan McGregor just surprised Obi-Wan cosplayers onstage ahead of the “A Look Back at Obi-Wan Kenobi” panel at #StarWarsCelebration #SWCE #swce23 pic.twitter.com/LC39n3ZTMJ — Brooke Geiger McDonald @ SWCE (@BrookeGMcDonald) April 9, 2023

While “Star Wars” superfans are eager for an Obi-Wan comeback, LucasFilms recently said a second season of the series may be far, far away.

The studio’s president, Kathleen Kennedy, told Variety there were no “active” plans for a follow-up to “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” but noted, “I never say never, because there’s always the possibility.”

“Ewan McGregor really wants to do another,” the executive teased.

Fans of the space saga won’t be starving for streaming material, however. The Rosario Dawson-fronted “Star Wars” spinoff “Ahsoka” is set to premiere in August.

Kennedy also announced that three new “Star Wars” films were in the works at the expo and that Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy would be the first woman of color to direct for the franchise.