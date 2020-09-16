Ewan McGregor Attempts Obi-Wan Kenobi Motorcycle Stunt On 'Tonight Show'

You go, Jedi master.

Actor Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, attempted to jump over his famous character on a motorcycle for Tuesday’s “Tonight Show.”

No, McGregor didn’t try to soar over some costumed Obi-Wan standing in his path. The “Long Way Up” motorcycle buff took the level of difficulty to a different level.

Watch above to see if McGregor, who’s returning as Obi-Wan in a new Disney+ series, still has the force with him.