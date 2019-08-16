Ewan McGregor In Talks To Return As Obi-Wan Kenobi: Reports

Maybe Ewan McGregor’s return to “Star Wars” is in the stars after all.

The actor “is in talks” to revive his role as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a Disney+ series, Deadline “confirmed.”

Details are scant and Deadline didn’t identify its source, but the outlet did write that the idea for the big-budget series grew out of plans for a Kenobi-focused movie.

Variety, which also verified the McGregor development, noted that the push for an Obi-Wan standalone film stalled after the relatively unsuccessful release of “Solo.”

Associated Press Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in "Revenge of the Sith."

McGregor, 48, portrayed the younger version of the “Star Wars” hero in “The Phantom Menace” (1999), “Attack of the Clones” (2002) and “Revenge of the Sith” (2005). He also had a voice cameo in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015).

The untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi show would mark the third “Star Wars” series for the new Disney+ streaming platform, The Hollywood Reporter reported. “The Mandalorian,” whose story is set following events in “Return of the Jedi,” is the first of them and is set to premiere in the fall.

A rep for McGregor did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

Time to fire up that light saber, Ewan!