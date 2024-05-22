Ex-Bodyguard Says Diddy Didn't Know Cassie Had Extra Copy Of Incriminating Abuse Footage

Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly didn’t know his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura had access to the surveillance footage of him physically assaulting her in 2016, the music mogul’s former head of security Roger Bonds said Monday on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”
The disturbing footage released Friday by CNN corroborated Ventura’s lawsuit from late 2023, in which the singer claimed Combs chased her down a hallway of the now-closed InterContinental Hotel Century City and beat her before paying $50,000 for the tape.
“He knew those cameras was there, you know?” Bonds told Morgan. “But of course, as we heard, he came back to the hotel, and he paid to get the footage — but didn’t know, which Cassie said inside her complaint, that they gave her a copy of the footage also.”
Ventura alleged in her 35-page complaint that Combs forced her to engage in sexual acts with male sex workers as he watched and recorded, raped her, regularly beat her and pushed her into drug addiction. A litany of similar accusations from other women ensued.
Bonds claimed Combs was violent toward women at least “four or five times” during his tenure and told Morgan the “king manipulator” frequently got into “wrestling and punching matches” with women. He added: “I’ve seen him with … Kim [Porter], his kids’ mother.”
“I’ve seen him inside the car, grab her up,” Bonds told Morgan. “I’ve seen him smack her, and one thing about Kim is Kim got to the point where she fought back because she realized how powerful she was.”
Porter had three children with Combs and died suddenly of apparent pneumonia in 2018.
Bonds told Morgan he wasn’t surprised by footage of Combs assaulting Ventura because he’d “seen things to this nature before” and “gotten in-between things” as early as 2012. He recalled thinking that Combs was simply “up to the same games” yet again.
Ventura alleged in her 2023 lawsuit, which was settled for an undisclosed amount one day after filing, that Bonds witnessed Combs stomping her in 2009 after he learned she’d spoken to a music manager at a club in Los Angeles — and that Bonds tried to stop Combs.
Combs issued an apology Sunday that made no direct mention of Ventura or the harm she suffered. Meredith Firetog, a partner at the Wigdor LLP legal firm who represented her in the suit, described the apology to Deadline as “pathetic” and “disingenuous.”
Bonds said Monday that Combs only “said what he thought people wanted to hear” and is merely sorry because he got caught. Combs is currently facing five other civil lawsuits that regard accusations of sexual misconduct, coercion and other illegal activities.
“It’s a deeper anger when you’re hitting and punching a woman in that type of manner,” Bonds told Morgan. “When you have a problem with every woman that you’re dealing with, then I think that problem is inside of you.”
Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.