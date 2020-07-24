Former GOP House member Charlie Dent on Thursday cast doubt on President Donald Trump’s ability to reverse plunging public opinion on his administration’s disastrous handling of the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the 2020 election.
Trump’s “cake has been baked on the pandemic and its response,” ex-Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.) told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day.”
“I don’t think there’s much he can do to improve it right now,” he added.
Trump for months downplayed the risks posed by the public health crisis before prematurely pushing for the country to be reopened. Multiple states are now seeing record daily new infections. The president finally acknowledged this week that the pandemic would get worse in the U.S. before it gets better.
Dent, who quit Congress in 2018, also questioned Trump’s strategy of attempting to paint himself as a “law and order” president by deploying federal agents to cities, including Portland, Oregon, to dampen protests that spread nationwide after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“This law and order stuff that he’s talking about right now, sending in federal agents into cities, you know, without the consent of the state and local officials is very problematic,” he said. “It has to be done collaboratively.”
