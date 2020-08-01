Former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) on Friday dismissed President Donald Trump’s election delay stunt, suggesting it was indicative of someone who knew they were going to lose.

“There’s a saying in politics that fish always flop around before they die. You see candidates engage in erratic behavior when they know they’re going to lose,” Jolly told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

“It’s hard to measure that behavior with Donald Trump because he’s been erratic since the beginning,” the former congressman acknowledged. “But clearly this is someone who is reaching to justify a loss or to look for somewhere to blame.”

Trump floated the idea of delaying the election via Twitter on Thursday, citing unfounded allegations about mail-in voter fraud.

To be clear, Trump does not have the power to change the election date.

Jolly, who served in the House from 2014 to 2017 before quitting the GOP in October 2018, later suggested Trump “at some point” will “have to embrace the crisis we’re in” regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the cratering economy.

“Not because he is capable of fulfilling the role of empathetic leader” but because his “Keep America Great” campaign message is “so disconnected from the reality,” said Jolly.

Check out the full interview here:

