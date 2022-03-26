Ret. U.S. Air Force Gen. Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO’s supreme allied commander in Europe until 2016, warned on Friday why things are “going to get worse and worse” for Ukrainians during Russia’s invasion.

Breedlove, speaking to CNN, explained how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops had “been unable to meet Ukrainian forces on these big force-on-force battles” with Ukrainians fighting a “wonderful, skirmishing rear-attack, ambush kind of fight that frustrates the military advance of Russia.”

Advertisement

Putin’s frustration at his military failing to accomplish its goals was making him “more and more dangerous every day,” said Breedlove, as Moscow appeared to turn its focus away from seizing the capital Kyiv.

“And when they can’t fight Ukrainian troops, they are going to fight and kill Ukrainian civilians as you have seen,” he continued, having earlier described indiscriminate attacks by Russia on people sheltering inside a theater in Mariupol and multiple humanitarian aid stations as war crimes.

“The risk is going up every day because of the frustration of Putin and his army,” he added.

Watch the interview here: