Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, summed up one of the biggest challenges for Donald Trump’s legal team as the former president reportedly faces yet another indictment, this time in Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis’ investigation into his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Mariotti, appearing on CNN, pointed out “how hard it is to defend a multi-front war in criminal defense.”

It’s the “one thing that people really underestimate” or miss,” he said.

“I have done it, myself personally,” said Mariotti. “It is very, very challenging to represent a client that is facing criminal indictment on multiple fronts.”

Why? Willis and her team “can focus like a laser on what they need to do to get a conviction,” explained Mariotti.

But Trump’s team “has to balance a bunch of different competing concerns.”

Decisions made in this case may impact the slew of other cases involving Trump, he said.

Willis’ reportedly expected indictment is “historic” because it would charge Trump “with this conduct while president,” he added. “It’s going to be a big challenge and it’s yet another thing for Trump’s team to deal with.”