CORONAVIRUS

Ex-Secret Service Boss Slams Trump’s Disregard For Agents' Safety

Joseph Petro also criticized Secret Service management for failing to protect agents from COVID-19 in a stinging op-ed for The Washington Post.

A former Secret Service supervisor condemned President Donald Trump for subjecting agents assigned to protect him with heightened risk of contracting the coronavirus in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

Joseph Petro, whose 23 years of service included a supervisory role under President Ronald Reagan, called out Trump and Secret Service management for their apparent disregard for agents’ safety in the column published Tuesday.

In the article — titled “I’m a former Secret Service executive. The willingness to put agents in danger is inexcusable” — Petro noted that safeguarding agents was “always our highest priority.”

But “today, it seems, that is not always the case,” he lamented, pointing out how Trump endangered protective service members on Sunday by leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to drive past supporters in a hermetically sealed SUV with agents.

“Given the president’s COVID-19 infection, this was a gratuitous and dangerous political exercise that needlessly exposed his Secret Service agents — as well as their families — to the potentially deadly novel coronavirus,” Petro wrote.

Petro described the failure of agents to wear masks as “very disappointing” and held “the management of the Secret Service responsible for this inexcusable lack of concern for the lives of the agents and their families.”

“The Secret Service cannot protect the president from himself, but its management has a solemn responsibility to protect those agents who put their lives on the line every day to protect him,” Petro concluded. “It should not be that hard to do.”

Read Petro’s full column here.

RELATED...

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Coronavirus Politics COVID-19 The Washington Post