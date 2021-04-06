Ex-Trump Lawyer’s Claim About Not Worshipping Him Goes Up In Holy Smoke

Jenna Ellis, a former senior legal adviser to Donald Trump, got taken to Sunday school after claiming on Twitter that “literally no one worships” the ex-president.
Ellis made the bold declaration after MSNBC’s Joy Reid tweeted that “idolatrous” worshippers of Trump would have their thoughts on biblical Christianity “taken with a huge pound of salt by people who are reasonably familiar with the Gospel.”
Ellis, who assisted the former president in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election result because he lost, responded to Reid:
Ellis’ post soon got ratioed with a series of stark reminders.
Critics recalled the golden statue of Trump at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, the time Trump signed Bibles during a church visit, and how he, his allies and evangelicals claimed he’d been sent by God.
Others mockingly shared right-wing memes of Trump as a deity and suggested his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were also in holy thrall to the then-president.