Dramatic Video Shows Man Using Excavator To Attack Vermont State Troopers

A Vermont man has been charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest after dramatic video allegedly shows him using an excavator to attack state troopers last week.

Officers were looking into an aggravated assault and burglary in Hardwick, Vermont, when Wayne and Amy Tallman, whose son was a suspect they were trying to arrest, began to “impede” them, Vermont State Police announced.

Video recorded from a dash cam shows Wayne Tallman, 52, swinging the excavator’s bucket toward officers.

Vermont State Police said they arrested both Tallman and his son and there weren’t any injuries.

The excavator operator, in the video, decided to move the machine’s bucket toward officers during the arrest attempt. Later in the clip, the state troopers react as the bucket gets closer to them.

“They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one,” one Vermont State Police commander said, according to the state police’s Facebook page.