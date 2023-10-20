I’m Not Over The Excessively Enthusiastic Reviews People Left For These 30 Products

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A famous Little Green upholstery cleaner
Promising review:
"There are NO WORDS for me to truly RAVE about this product!!! My house burned down in May 😔, and this is the first and only 'appliance' I've replaced so far, and that's because I LITERALLY CANNOT LIVE WITHOUT IT! It's an absolute MUST-HAVE if you have PETS OR KIDS! It's fast and WILDLY EFFICIENT!
As well as lightweight and fairly easy to store. Bissell, I ADORE YOU and would never hesitate to re-buy this product or anything else you sell because you've got upholstery cleaning down to a freaking science! Thank you for producing a product as reliable as this! As previously stated, THANK YOU for making my life SO MUCH EASIER!!!" — Laura Jackson
A subtle nail concealer to mask discoloration or ridges
Promising reviews:
"I’ve been using this for a few weeks, and I can’t get over the change to my nails!
They’ve grown and managed to resist breaking during a cross-country flight. Zero chips or cracks after some serious abuse. Deep ridges in one nail are completely concealed. It gives the look of health and youth in one quick coat.
" — McLister
A versatile chop, slice and dice unit
Promising review:
"OMG, how many days did I cry while cutting onions?
Never again after getting this product. I cut onions, peppers, potatoes, and many more within seconds. It’s amazing. I tried using it to cut tomatoes, but I guess it works better to cut solid items, not tomatoes or anything that gets smashed easily. I might never be able to live without it anymore!!!
Approved and recommended. 👍🏽" — Oscar Salas
Budget-friendly period underwear
Some reviewers recommend sizing up! These are available in women's sizes 4–13.Promising review:
"I bought one pair of these, and then bought 20 more.
Then I said goodbye to all my tampons and pads!! These never leak and fit extremely well, suuuuper comfy!!! If you’re wondering if they would be worth it, do not hesitate any longer!!
These are life changing!!!" — Sj
A 12-pack of bottle-cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"Cannot believe how well this works. I had stained Yeti stainless bottles that I could not get clean. Soaked overnight with this stuff — and like new in the morning
. I used it on my gym bottles too. I cannot say enough good things about this product. Wish I could give it 100 STARS.
" — NoBull2Day
A dimmable sad duck night light
Promising review
: "The best night light...EVER!!! This duckie night light is just the serotonin boost I needed!
This light has three settings...by just tapping on its bum. I couldn't be more pleased with the quality! This duckie brings me pure joy!! 🥰" — Sena P.
A patented pet hair remover
ChomChom Roller
is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers. Because this roller doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and can reuse it — cleaning the hair off the brush when it gets clogged, of course!Promising reviews:
"This little thing is incredible!!! I was a little hesitant to buy it because I didn’t think it would be capable of actually picking up dog and cat fur…but WOW!!!! It works better than a pet eraser handheld vacuum!!! And OMG!!! You never need to use those horrible sticky rollers again!!!
This can be used on your clothes too and within a split second, all the animal fur and my hair is gone!!! And without having to go through a thousand sticky strips!!! Super rad product!!!
100% recommend it!!!" — Laura
A beloved tub of pink cleaning paste
Promising review:
"Love this!! I almost hired professionals to clean my bathtub. I ha that'll perform small cleaning miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless, abrasive scrubbing. Try it out on those "forever" stains other cleaners couldn't handle.ve tried so many products to get the tub and walls clean...especially the soap scum. Used this Pink Stuff along with a Magic Eraser and just wiped normally and WOW!!! Sparkling clean!! It’s truly amazing!!!!
I bought four more (would have bought more but that was the max I could order). Gave a jar to my daughter, granddaughter, and friend and kept one for myself!!!! It’s awesome!!!!" — Connie
An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review
to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."Promising review:
"I JUST WANT TO SHOUT IT FROM THE MOUNTAIN TOPS. If you have frizzy, dry, damaged, color-treated hair, OR if you just want to have a treatment that feels so luxe, look no further.
I literally can't believe how affordable this product is...This year, I've been on a hair health journey because I'm sick of it being so fragile and having too many split ends to count. I use it after shampooing and prior to conditioning in the shower... When I tell you my hair feels like pure silk, like soft room-temperature butter, it's no exaggeration. As a happy coincidence, I notice that when I use this product, I have relatively NO FRIZZ for several days in a row. I couldn't be more impressed by how it conditions my hair. As a former hairdresser, this is seriously better than any salon-quality product I've ever used/tried. Would recommend to everyone, but to those with curly hair, with dry, frizzy, or unmanageable hair, it's a BIG WIN! You won't regret it." — Brooke
A pair of lightweight tapered joggers
Available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 15 colors.
Promising review:
"The. Best. Pants. Ever.
These pants are the best thing since sliced bread...I always thought leggings are the most comfortable thing for everyday attire
and work attire as I work with kids and am constantly up and down and rolling on the floor. BUT I WAS WRONG!
These pants are my new favorite thing! Fit exactly as expected and they’re so cute." — Allison
A recycled ripstop reusable shopping bag that comes in so many prints
My own excessively enthusiastic review: I can't and I won't shut up about my Baggu!!!! It was sort of an impulse purchase in a situation where I needed a bag, and I have gotten SO much use out of it ever since. It folds up tiny enough that I can pack it along with my other out-and-about essentials without hogging too much space in my purse — I bring it EVERYWHERE! It's massive and holds so much stuff, making it perfect for almost any impromptu shopping excursion. Because of its size, I worried getting the bag folded back into its small carrying pouch would be a struggle. It's surprisingly simple and very forgiving of a poor fold job. The fact that it wipes clean and is safe to machine wash makes it even more versatile. I've been known to lug bags of food scraps to my compost drop-off with it. If I were president, I'd make sure everyone had a Baggu!!!!!
A pack of biodegradable foaming disposal-cleaning pouches
Promising review:
"A-mazing!!
My disposal was so dreadful, nothing worked. I tried boiling water with lemon, grinding lemons, baking soda, baking soda vinegar, baking soda vinegar lemons, bleach. Even taking apart and scrubbing the mess of plastic tubing under the sink. NOTHING WORKED. One quick packet of this stuff, and it was pure and pristine.
The smell vanished immediately. My life is different
:)" — Kristin C
A gluten- and cruelty-free lengthening mascara
Promising review:
"IMMEDIATELY. YES.
I usually can’t tell the difference between one mascara and the next, but this was such a wild improvement over the brand I’d been wearing earlier in the day that I came STRAIGHT here. Resisting the urge to buy 10 to have them
...just in case." — Pissten
An all-in-one pancake batter dispenser with a blender ball inside
Promising review:
"I LOVE MY PANCAKE BOTTLE MIXER!!! Best money I've ever spent on a kitchen item for sure!!
It cuts cooking and preparation time by half!! Seriously! And cleaning it is so easy!! A drop of dish soap, some warm water, shake it up, open it, scrub the tip and lid, and rinse it — that's all!!!" — Veronica Portillo
A bestselling tightening cream
Promising review:
"WOW!!! Where has this lotion been?
It’s AMAZING…smells so good, and I’m quite sensitive to smells! It cleared up the skin on my legs too. Went from rough, bumpy skin to silky, smooth, and hydrated in less than a month. Husband noticed a big difference. It’s pricey for lotion and worth it!!!
LOVE it." — KSC
A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Promising review:
"Wet & Forget for SHOWERS…I will never be without this product. Clean your shower or bathtub, and spray this on. Wait a week, then spray again, and each week, and you will never have to clean your tub or shower again!!! I’ve used this product since it came out...So convenient to store and quick to pull out and quickly spray down when you get out of the shower. Will NEVER be without it!!!
" — Peggy J. Simmons
A carpet stain remover for lifting those scary stains
Promising review:
"YOU NEED THIS IF YOU HAVE KIDS OR PETS! I am convinced this stuff is magic in a bottle!
If I can get up an ENTIRE bottle of ketchup that was rubbed in the carpet, you can get out anything!" — Ashley T.
A hydrating snail mucin-repairing essence for soothing all skin types
Promising review:
"I LOVE THIS SO MUCH.
I was literally crying about how awful my skin was not even a month ago and then when it started going viral on TikTok I decided to buy it and wow. Just wow. Nothing, and I mean NOTHING, has worked for my skin all throughout my life,
and I started getting pimples when I was around the age of eight. It’s improved my skin in only three days I love it so much! I’m so thankful it went viral." — Vanessa
An at-home cold brew maker
Just add coarse-ground coffee into the mesh filter, pour water into the pitcher, screw the lid on (with the filter attached and submerged in the water), let it brew for 12–24 hours, and serve. You can pour it straight over ice cubes, or cut it with water or milk. Read our Tayeka cold brew maker review
!Promising review:
"I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I found out about this product through TikTok, and it is a GAME CHANGER...This is probably the best investment I've ever made.
You need this!!" — Carmen E
A box of waterproof medicated wart-removal pads
Promising review:
"These things are awesome! Turns the wart and skin into a gooey mess that easily scrapes off. I used them on a wart I had on my finger for eight years
and tried lots of other things over the years to remove it. it's gone now! These things are just amazing. WOW
!" — Lisa Lamascus
An adjustable shopping cart cupholder
Promising review:
"OBSESSED WITH THESE.
Every mom/parent needs a set! Cupholders in carts are always right by where the baby sits! Hot coffee and babies don’t mix! So these are amazing to have to hook on in the main part of the cart!
So glad I got the two-pack since my oldest usually has a drink to carry around, too." — cdl1287
A contoured sleep mask for finicky sleepers
Promising review:
"Ever since I bought the MZOO Sleep Eye Mask I SLEEP SO WELL!! For years, I have HAD to use Melatonin to go to sleep — I HAVEN'T SINCE I have been using this mask!! I don't get it, but IT WORKS!!
I can't believe it, but I AM DELIGHTED!! I am also feeling better, more energetic because I AM SLEEPING ALL NIGHT. I don't wake up to go to the bathroom either. I still don't get it, but hey, I won't argue against GOOD RESULTS!! ;-) I've got to say that THIS is the BEST PURCHASE I have made — in years — for my health!! (and I have made a lot) TRY IT!!" — KarieBerry
A citrus pet odor eliminator
Promising review:
"I used this on our carpet. My daughter's cat started peeing in the corner. I paid a lot of money to have a company come out and use an enzyme cleaner on just the corner. It did not take the order away!! I used this cleaner, and IT WORKED!! I can’t believe it, but the cat pee smell is completely gone!
I even got down on my hands and knees to smell the carpet…this stuff is amazing!!!!" — Lori
A polish that conditions and protects wood
Promising review:
"This product is a MIRACLE! I can't believe how well it worked. Seriously unbelievable. One application and my coffee table looks great again.
EASY to use, nothing special required. While I was watching TV, I used an old cloth/rag and spread it on. As easy as that. Nothing else worked on my coffee table, but this stuff did. I HIGHLY recommend this product." — Carol L. Hill
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes and rinse! It's recommended to go back in afterward with a foot file
just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.Promising review:
"Wow!!!!! Simply wow!!! This is my first review ever! I used this today for the first time and followed directions to a T. Be sure not to leave on more than seven minutes even if it looks like it isn’t doing anything! I used a file afterward and was shocked at how much callous came off!!! My feet are so soft!!!
Highly recommend!!!!!" — Lynnette
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil
Promising review:
"My nails were always torn up, peeling, breaking, splitting, etc. I put this on right before going to bed and slipped on a pair of white cotton gloves (too large for me of course). In the morning, I washed my hands and I was stunned — I could actually tell a difference after one use. I have used it 3–4 times a week like this, and my nails are growing out strong and healthy. Best purchase I have made this year!!!!!!!!
" — TMAC Texas
A "flossing" toothbrush because you're eager to impress your dentist
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by dentist Ronald Plotka that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. Promising review:
"I saw these on Instagram and wanted to give them a try. Let me tell you, these are hands down the BEST toothbrushes I have ever tried!!! I had a fancy Oral B and just felt I wasn’t getting a good clean. So I switched to these.
I have been using these for four weeks now and notice a considerable difference in my teeth and gums! They get every little crevice and clean all the way to the gum line. I see my dentist in another month so it will be interesting to see what he thinks. I ended up ordering these for all of my kids and my husband replacing the fancy Oral B’s we have." — Mom2SixMunchkins
A pair of reusable silicone nipple covers
I cosign this excited reviewer — these are soooooo good. Promising review:
"These covers are AMAZING! I used them for the first time this weekend during my bachelorette because of how much white I would be wearing, and they were perfect.
I usually use petals but sometimes you can see the shape of the petal and my nipple still shows but these covered my boobs perfectly and couldn’t see them through a see-through white body suit. They lasted through the night when I forgot to take them off before bed and also lasted through tonsssss of sweaty dancing. I never leave reviews but had to spread the word.
All my girls on the trip were amazed by them and are all ordering now." — Amazon Customer
An exfoliating mitt for your body
Promising review:
"Blown away! I had reservations on how accurate what I had read about this product could be but decided to give it a shot granted it’s reasonable in price! So glad I did! It is KEY to make sure you’ve been in the shower long enough otherwise it doesn’t work well if at all BUT if you’ve been in for a while and your skin is thoroughly wet the results are MIND BLOWING! It leaves your skin wildly, noticeably soft after the shower!
It’s time-consuming but the results are 1,000% worth it!!! BUY!!!!!" — Nicole
A travel-sized pill cutter
Promising review:
"I keep chuckling about how much this simple, inexpensive device has improved my life.
Instead of struggling to cut pills in half and sending tiny particles scattering all over the place — I press down one quick time and POOF!
The pill is cut almost exactly in half with little or no stray particles. I LOVE this little thing. LOL" — J.Ro