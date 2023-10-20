I’m Not Over The Excessively Enthusiastic Reviews People Left For These 30 Products

Baggu

A recycled ripstop reusable shopping bag that comes in so many prints

My own excessively enthusiastic review: I can't and I won't shut up about my Baggu!!!! It was sort of an impulse purchase in a situation where I needed a bag, and I have gotten SO much use out of it ever since. It folds up tiny enough that I can pack it along with my other out-and-about essentials without hogging too much space in my purse — I bring it EVERYWHERE! It's massive and holds so much stuff, making it perfect for almost any impromptu shopping excursion. Because of its size, I worried getting the bag folded back into its small carrying pouch would be a struggle. It's surprisingly simple and very forgiving of a poor fold job. The fact that it wipes clean and is safe to machine wash makes it even more versatile. I've been known to lug bags of food scraps to my compost drop-off with it. If I were president, I'd make sure everyone had a Baggu!!!!!