Exclusive ‘Bachelor’ Interview With Dustin Kendrick

The hosts of “Here To Make Friends” break down a week in “Bachelor” news, from Victoria Fuller’s unexpected new quarantine companion, Chris Soules, to Jenna Cooper’s long-awaited vindication. Plus, they interview ‘Bachelor’ alum and self-described “third wheel of the year” Dustin Kendrick, who is spending quarantine with Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan.