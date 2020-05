NOW PLAYING

Exclusive Interview With ‘Listen To Your Heart’ Winners Chris & Bri

The hosts of “Here to Make Friends” are back with their final quarantine video episode — for now. Claire Fallon, Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley [SPEAK] with winners Chris and Bri about their romance, their future and why that final performance was so nerve-wracking. But first, the hosts discuss Hannah Brown’s use of the N-word on Instagram and the responses from former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and Tyler Cameron.