9 Awesome Exercise Bikes On Sale For Cyber Monday

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is here, and now is a great time to purchase that expensive exercise bike you’ve been eyeing. We’re wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category, so check out the best bike deals below!
A NordicTrack stationary bike that'll make you feel like you're back in the studio with 20 other sweaty bikers as an amped up instructor gives you the thigh workout of a lifetime. It has a built-in 15-inch touchscreen monitor so you can play live and studio workouts on demand. There's even a place to store the included set of three-pound dumbbells so you can work your arms and legs simultaneously.
Or an upgraded NordicTrack S22i exercise bike to get your legs pumping and up your heart rate without ever having to leave your home — especially now that it's cooling down *shivers*. You'll also get a 30-day iFIT membership to stream live and on-demand workouts.
A fold-up exercise bike if space is tight but you're still looking to work up a sweat at home. You can adjust the tension to up the difficulty of your ride. It also comes with transportation wheels so you can fold it and wheel it into storage until your next workout.
A splurge-worthy Echelon stationary bike for that top-of-the-line feel and access to 1,600+ cycling classes.
Or an upgraded Echelon EX5S with a 21.5-inch screen, rear dumbbell holders, two water bottle holders, an extra large seat cushion, and more so you can spend your money on a piece of equipment that works as hard as you do.
A height-adjustable desk bike because you're a multitasking pro who wants to write reports and set PRs at the same time. It comes with a removable desktop tray and doubles as a standing desk if you need to stretch your legs.
A recumbent exercise bike with moveable handlebars that'll give both your legs *and* arms a workout at the same time.
Or an upgraded recumbent bike with Bluetooth connectivity, 29 customizable workouts, 25 levels of resistance, two LCD displays, a large seat, and a ventilated back to keep you comfy (well, as comfy as you can be while exercising!).
A compact under-desk bike if you want to get in a workout during your regular 9 to 5. Sit and cycle while building spreadsheets, answering emails, and even taking conference calls, and challenge yourself with different resistance levels.
