9 Awesome Exercise Bikes On Sale For Cyber Monday

Save big on these deals from NordicTrack and even bikes you can use under your desk while you work from home.
Melania Aman, Stephanie Hope, Sally Elshorafa, Buzzfeed Shopping

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is here, and now is a great time to purchase that expensive exercise bike you’ve been eyeing. We’re wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category, so check out the best bike deals below!

FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

A NordicTrack stationary bike that'll make you feel like you're back in the studio with 20 other sweaty bikers as an amped up instructor gives you the thigh workout of a lifetime. It has a built-in 15-inch touchscreen monitor so you can play live and studio workouts on demand. There's even a place to store the included set of three-pound dumbbells so you can work your arms and legs simultaneously.
Amazon
The bike comes with a one-year subscription to iFit and allows for up to five profiles per account.

Promising review: "My wife and I have been in the market for a stationary bike for well over a year. After spending time reading many reviews between the Peloton and the NordicTrack, I finally pulled the trigger on the NordicTrack and couldn't be happier. The bike was easy to install taking about 30 minutes total for me. Once installed, I was anxious to see how the training programs worked and how realistic it is compared to being in front of a real trainer. I'm not in great shape so opted for a beginner series. I've always loved Moab and there is a beginning series with a trainer named Nicole with various rides in the Moab area. Not only are the rides fantastic and a great workout, Nicole is a motivator that keeps you going even when you feel you're at your max. I would STRONGLY recommend the beginner Moab series for anybody first starting out on a stationary bike. Beyond that, the bike performs excellent, is easy to use, has great features including a four-stage fan that really gives you a full immersion experience, and is very sturdy even with my 235-pound frame. Needless to say, we are thrilled with the purchase and look forward to plenty of use." —Buzz

Get it from Amazon for $999.99 (originally $1,799).
Or an upgraded NordicTrack S22i exercise bike to get your legs pumping and up your heart rate without ever having to leave your home — especially now that it's cooling down *shivers*. You'll also get a 30-day iFIT membership to stream live and on-demand workouts.
amazon.com
Promising review: "My wife and I have been in the market for a stationary bike for well over a year. After spending time reading many reviews between the Peloton and the NordicTrack, I finally pulled the trigger on the NordicTrack and couldn't be happier. The bike was easy to install, taking about 30 minutes total for me. Once installed, I was anxious to see how the training programs worked and how realistic it compared to being in front of a real trainer. I'm not in great shape so opted for a 'beginner' series. I've always loved Moab and there is a beginning series with a trainer named Nicole with various rides in the Moab area. Not only are the rides fantastic and a great workout, but Nicole is also a motivator who keeps you going even when you feel you're at your max. I would STRONGLY recommend the beginner Moab series for anybody first starting out on a stationary bike. Beyond that, the bike performs excellent, is easy to use, has great features including a 4 stage fan that really gives you a full immersion experience, and is very sturdy even with my 235-pound frame. Needless to say, we are thrilled with the purchase and look forward to plenty of use." —Buzz

Get it from Amazon for $1,499 (originally $2,199).
A fold-up exercise bike if space is tight but you're still looking to work up a sweat at home. You can adjust the tension to up the difficulty of your ride. It also comes with transportation wheels so you can fold it and wheel it into storage until your next workout.
amazon.com
Promising review: "This is PERFECT!!! Exactly what I was looking for in an exercise bike — and it was surprisingly simple to assemble, believe it or not, and my husband is over 70, I'm over 60. So there ya go. Nonetheless, they DO offer information on how to get assistance with putting it together — but we, proudly, LOL — didn't need it. LOVE the way it works. You set your own resistance and other items, and it's easy to move if needed. I keep it set up as we use it all the time, and there's only the two of us and occasional company. But it is TOTALLY lightweight enough and easy to fold up, move and even store if/when needed. We purchased this June 27th, and between a diet and this, I have already lost 12 pounds (current date August 29th). Wheeeeee! And it is keeping my body in good shape for my long walks, etc. Really happy we purchased this item. Highly recommend it." —DC

Get it from Amazon for $103.99 (originally $129.99).
A splurge-worthy Echelon stationary bike for that top-of-the-line feel and access to 1,600+ cycling classes.
Walmart
This bike comes with a free 90-day subscription to Echelon Premier Membership.

Promising review: "Why spend $2,500 when you can get this awesome bike? Sure it doesn't have a gargantuan screen but you can get the same exact workout with this bike when you use a phone and tablet, which we all probably have lying around. Easy to assemble, easy to connect, and a seat which miraculously did not cause pain in the rear as I was expecting! The only thing I'd change is the pedals; the cages are hard to strap into. But they feel pretty sturdy under your feet and don't make any noise! The bike is silent too. In love." —Ana

Get it from Walmart for $349 (originally $599).
Or an upgraded Echelon EX5S with a 21.5-inch screen, rear dumbbell holders, two water bottle holders, an extra large seat cushion, and more so you can spend your money on a piece of equipment that works as hard as you do.
Target
Get it from Target for $1,274.99 (originally $1,499.99).
A height-adjustable desk bike because you're a multitasking pro who wants to write reports and set PRs at the same time. It comes with a removable desktop tray and doubles as a standing desk if you need to stretch your legs.
Flexispot
Promising review: "This is the best desk bike of my dreams! It's so modern-looking and very easy to use. It's like biking and working out at the gym, the only difference is that you can literally work on your computer while using this!" —Brenan S.

Get it from Flexispot for $199.99+ (originally $349.99; available in two styles and also in black).
A recumbent exercise bike with moveable handlebars that'll give both your legs *and* arms a workout at the same time.
Amazon
Promising review: "I have really enjoyed my bike. I do about 35–40 miles a week. I love my bike. It's easy and very comfortable. It took awhile to put together, but I tell you it's the best thing I've bought. I love it because I'm able to still work out while staying at home." —Lawrence

Get it from Amazon for $299.99 (originally $389).
Or an upgraded recumbent bike with Bluetooth connectivity, 29 customizable workouts, 25 levels of resistance, two LCD displays, a large seat, and a ventilated back to keep you comfy (well, as comfy as you can be while exercising!).
amazon.com
Promising review: "I am a gym rat. I have been to my local gym easily 99% of the days that I have been in the country since I was 15 years old. I am now 61. So, when our gyms closed because of COVID-19, I was a little frantic. I ordered this bike to supplement my home workouts. It took me about three hours to assemble. But, I had the help of two dogs, who lick my face every time I kneel down, and whose tails are very good at knocking over my precisely arranged groups of screws. I could have assembled it in 1.5 hours without the 'help.' The bike compares well to those at the gym. It also compares well to the bikes I bought for my physical therapy clinic. The gym bikes and those that I bought for my old clinic ( I am now retired) cost around $3,500 each. This Nautilus bike rides smoothly, has a very adequate display, and is comfortable to sit in. The seat is easy to adjust and it has all of the workout programs that anyone would want. I recommend it highly. It is helping me during this quarantine period. But, I will also use it after this madness is over. In summary: Great bike for the price!" —Bruce Mendelson

Get it from Amazon for $499.99 (originally $599).
A compact under-desk bike if you want to get in a workout during your regular 9 to 5. Sit and cycle while building spreadsheets, answering emails, and even taking conference calls, and challenge yourself with different resistance levels.
amazon.com
It works with desks as low as 27 inches. If you're tall or you have long legs, you can still use it while working from the couch.

Promising review: "Really perfect for me. I have averaged about 50 miles per day and have lost four pounds in one week. Really well built and totally silent. I'm 5'8" and I do have to sit in a low chair but it works well and I do computer work and talk on the phone while burning about 1,000 calories a day! You can't beat that. I was looking at more expensive solutions but I won't look anymore. Completely satisfied." —Phil

Get it from Amazon for $139 (originally $199; don't forget to clip the coupon for an extra $10 off).
