Mirror The Mirror can be installed on your wall or on the floor on its stand.

If you’re already planning out your exercise resolutions for the new year or are still in need of a big-ticket gift for your fitness-enthusiast loved one, you’re going to want to jump on this sale. Mirror is offering $500 off on all bundled packages and free installation and delivery through Dec. 29 when you use the code MIRRORGIFT21. This includes purchase of the Mirror by itself, Mirror Essentials, Mirror Pro and Mirror Family.

Every bundle comes with the Mirror, the Mirror stand, the Mirror lens cap and a standard warranty, but the Essentials, Pro and Family bundles include additional accessories like a heart rate monitor, fitness band pack, weights, Lululemon workout towels and yoga blocks.