Wellness

How Long You Need To Walk Outside To See A Boost In Your Mental Health

A new study reveals how many minutes we should spend in nature or green spaces in order to improve our mood.

Wellness Reporter, HuffPost

A new study really drives home the notion that nature is healing.
eclipse_images via Getty Images
A new study really drives home the notion that nature is healing.

There’s a reason why the sounds of nature — chirping birds, flowing streams, falling rain — are often sound options for white noise machines and meditation apps: They’re calming.

A new small study published in Molecular Psychiatry further underscores this. The study found that a one-hour nature walk reduces stress when compared to a one-hour walk in a bustling city environment.

The study followed 63 people who were randomly assigned a nature walk or an urban walk. The nature walk took place in a forest in Berlin and the urban walk took place on a busy street in the city.

Participants were instructed not to check their phones or stop in stores while on their walk. They were given a bagged lunch and a phone with a 30-minute timer that instructed them to turn around.

Before the walk, participants filled out a questionnaire and then underwent an fMRI scan that measured two tasks.

The first task measured brain activity during a “fearful faces task,” in which participants were shown 15 female and 15 male faces that either had a neutral or scared expression. The second task measured was brain activity during an “Montreal Imaging Stress Task,” which is designed to create a level of stress in participants. During the task, participants had a set amount of time to solve challenging arithmetic problems.

After the walk, participants filled out another questionnaire and underwent another fMRI scan that measured the same tasks they conducted before their walk.

The results showed that nature significantly improved people’s stress levels.

The study found that those who took part in the 60-minute nature walk experienced lower stress levels following their time outside.

“The results of our study show that after only [a] one-hour walk in nature, activity in brain regions involved in stress processing decreases,” Sonja Sudimac, the lead author of the study, told Medical News Today.

Particularly, the researchers found the brain’s amygdala activity (which is responsible for our stress and fear response) decreased in those who were in the nature walk group.

This decrease was not seen in people who completed the city walk. According to the study, urban environments can negatively impact one’s mental health, leading to increased rates of anxiety, depression and mood disorders. (Just think about the stress that comes with frequently honking horns, running to catch a bus or dealing with long lines just to get some groceries.)

In fact, other studies show that mental health can suffer in urban areas because of the crowded nature of cities and, in general, the increased amount of stressors throughout the environment.

A one-hour walk in nature resulted in a decrease in stress response in study participants.
alvarez via Getty Images
A one-hour walk in nature resulted in a decrease in stress response in study participants.

It’s worth noting that the study had a few limitations: All participants were from a similar background and the study could not control who participants saw on their walk. So, for example, if someone on a walk in the forest saw someone relaxing on their day off, it could have further decreased the stress response in the participant.

This study also only focused on the benefits of a one-hour-long nature walk — it’s unclear if the same positive results would occur in a shorter amount of time. But, Sudimac told Medical News Today that there is evidence that levels of the stress hormone cortisol decrease after a 15-minute nature walk, which would make a version of this study that looked at shorter walks interesting.

Plus, outside of this study, there is extensive research on the positive effects of the outdoors, so it’s not hard to conclude that even a few minutes outside is better than nothing.

Beyond decreased stress, nature has other benefits.

Dr. Tamanna Singh, co-director of the sports cardiology center at Cleveland Clinic, previously told HuffPost that walking in nature has additional mental health benefits, too.

“Many of us just don’t get enough of nature, and a walk is a fantastic way to focus on taking in air, walking on mother earth, listening to the leaves rustling, the birds chirping, essentially ‘forest bathing,’” she said.

Forest bathing has a number of benefits, she pointed out: It can help improve mindfulness, can be meditative and can improve your breathing.

Spending time outside has also been shown to improve your sleep, increase your creativity and boost your immune function.

Whether you live in a city or a rural area, try to prioritize nature walks.

The results are clear: Spending time in nature is good for your mental health. But don’t be discouraged if you live in a city. It’s important to note that the study’s nature walk took place in an urban forest within the city of Berlin.

So, even just a walk through your local park or nature reserve can help you achieve a sense of calm. The key is getting around green space ― and dedicating 60 minutes to moving your body and soaking up the outdoors.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mental HealthexerciseNaturewalking

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

What Does It Mean To Die Of ‘Natural Causes’?

Home & Living

You Can Finally Edit And Unsend Texts On Your iPhone, But There’s A Catch!

Style & Beauty

‘Face Taping’ Is A Wrinkle-Erasing TikTok Trend That Could Do More Harm Than Good

Food & Drink

The Best Mayo For Tuna Salad, According To Experts Who Truly Know

Travel

Experts Predict What Holiday Travel Will Be Like This Year

Parenting

15 Surprising Baby Name Trends

Parenting

Your Teen May Be Engaging In 'Digital Self-Harm.' Here's What To Know.

Shopping

Something Was Missing From The Emmys Red Carpet Last Night

Shopping

The One Color That Was Embraced By Everyone At The Emmys

Shopping

These Weird-Looking Glasses Are The Reason I No Longer Get Car Sick

Shopping

You Can Probably Walk 500 Miles In These 30 Pairs of Comfy Shoes

Shopping

Professional Podcasters Recommend The Best Gear

Shopping

40 Dresses You Can Wear With Sandals Now And Boots Later

Parenting

New Study Suggest Frightening Reality About Teens And Fake News

Food & Drink

Is Diet Soda Really That Bad For You? Here's The Truth.

Shopping

I Found The Perfect Little Black Dress For Every Occasion In Life

Shopping

22 Products So Good Someone Literally Wrote A 5-Star Review This Week

Shopping

My Grandma Swears By This $13 Kitchen Tool For Perfect Pies

Shopping

These Body Oils Offer Concentrated Hydration In One Simple Step

Shopping

34 Products People Who Work From Home Actually Use

Shopping

19 A+ Products For Packing Back-To-School Lunches

Shopping

The Best Hair Styling Tools At Walmart

Shopping

These $25 Cargo Pants Are TikTok’s Latest Viral Find

Shopping

This Ultra-Simple $12 Target Dress Has Reviewers Raving

Shopping

Skip The Pricy Salon Treatment — Fall’s Best Nail Trends Are At Target

Shopping

Functional, Affordable Bras You Can Get At Walmart

Food & Drink

Chefs Swear By These Canned Tomatoes For The Best-Tasting Sauce

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

This Drugstore Gem May Be The Most Nourishing Way To Remove Your Makeup

Style & Beauty

9 TikTok Skinfluencers You Can Actually Trust

Wellness

7 Things Not To Say To Someone Who Has Lost A Loved One To Suicide

Relationships

Here's What It Means To Be 'Two-Spirit,' According To Native People

Shopping

The Best TikTok-Approved Affordable Beauty Products At Walmart

Wellness

This Type Of Walking May Drastically Improve Your Heart Function

Travel

25 Too-Real Tweets About International Travel That Will Make You Laugh

Work/Life

5 Signs You Are Being 'Quiet Fired' From Your Job

Relationships

28 Tweets About The Weird Games That Couples Play

Style & Beauty

For Once, A TikTok Skin Care Trend That Dermatologists Actually Like

Shopping

If You Have Sensitive Skin, This Exfoliating Powder Is Worth The Investment

Shopping

37 Things That'll Have You Looking Stylish Immediately