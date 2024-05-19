HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A bestselling weighted fitness hoop
2
Or a weighted toy hoop
3
A low-impact under-the-desk elliptical
Advertisement
4
A Shark Tank–approved pair of weighted bangles
5
A multicolored, beginner-friendly basic dumbbells set
6
A bestselling 2-in-1 electric treadmill
Advertisement
7
A portable stair strider to use sitting or standing
8
A balance board that reviewers love for building core strength and balance
9
A lightweight indoor climber for a full-body workout that's easy on your knees and ankles
Advertisement
10
A durable and impressively quiet fitness trampoline
11
An ergonomic exercise ball chair to strengthen your core and align your spine
12
A stationary bike chair whose height you can adjust to fit your desk
Advertisement
13
Or a compact stationary bike
14
And a bestselling bike trainer stand
15
A home barre Booty Kicker
Advertisement
16
A popular squat machine to strengthen the three main muscles in your glutes
17
A minimalist rowing machine with 12 levels of adjustable resistance
18
A set of latex resistance exercise bands
Advertisement
19
A fun, bestselling Bosu balance trainer ball
20
An ab roller for watching TV and building your ab muscles
21
Some Kangoo Jumps shoes
Advertisement
22
A set of portable sliders that'll help upgrade your core workout
23
A sturdy yet lightweight aerobic step platform to get some cardio in during another meeting
24
A set of weighted workout bars you can use while relaxing on the couch
Advertisement
25
A compact and totally adjustable jump rope
26
A 4-pound shake weight designed to tone your upper body and core