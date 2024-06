An ergonomic exercise ball chair to strengthen your core and align your spine

It's designed for folks from 5'–5'11" tall and comes with a classic exercise ball, materials to put together the chair, an air pump, and a desk chair exercise guide. The ball is removable from the chair, so you can also use it on its own. And if you need a taller chair, leg extenders that add 2 inches are available separately!"This chair is so much more than a punchline on Portlandia. I have used it for over a year in my office job. Funny looks? Sure. But it's not for them; it's about my health and lower lumbar strength.I used to 'sit' with my chair rolled all the way under the desk, leaned back, so that my butt and shoulders were the only thing supported.You will find yourself sitting more upright even when you are not using the chair." — Micah I can also bounce around to music while I'm on the phone, which is a huge plus. If I had the money, I would buy this for everyone I know. It's very comfortable, and I don't see myself switching back to the chair I had before, which made me feel very tired and sluggish.I feel stronger, and I don't slouch as much when I do sit in a regular chair." — Brittany Austin Psst: Check out this exercise ball with resistance bands for another multitasking-friendly option.