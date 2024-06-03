Shoppingfitness

26 Exercise Products That Let You Get Fit While Doing Something Else

Get a workout in without even trying.
Workout equipment for busy people
A bestselling weighted fitness hoop
The waist is adjustable up to 43 inches.

Promising review: "Like many folks, I have struggled with finding an exercise that I enjoy and will actually keep doing. It is so easy to do, it is as fun as doing cardio can be, and I have been able to do it on a regular basis. I use it for around 30 minutes, three to five times a week. I am definitely sweating by the time I’m done, but since it’s so easy to do once you get the hang of it, I feel powerful and proud of myself. (I’ve listened to podcasts, watched TV, and even read while hooping with it.) It is fairly noisy but not terrible, so keep that in mind." —Amazon Customer
$19.99+ at Amazon
Or a weighted toy hoop
This hoop weighs 3 pounds.

Promising review: "I've been using this three to four times per week for over two years now. It stays together, it shows no signs of wear, and I still love using it! I bought this because I wanted to exercise my abs without doing crunches. Using this hoop, I saw noticeable results within the first month. It has improved my overall core strength. I started out at just a few minutes per day and did experience some bruising while I was getting used to it. I like to read or watch TV while using it." —sl

Sports Hoop is a California-based small biz that manufactures different kinds of weighted fitness hoops.
$39.50 at Amazon
A low-impact under-the-desk elliptical
It also comes with a digital display that tracks time, speed, and distance, as well as eight different modes of resistance, so you can tailor it to your needs.

Promising reviews: "Great quality for the price. I have thoroughly enjoyed the elliptical under my desk. For stressful times and boring meetings, it is wonderful. It is amazingly quiet as well." —Jenny

"Already obsessed with this machine! It feels great, gets my blood flowing, and is a great energy release! I am already recommending it to friends. It comes assembled out of the box and is lightweight enough; no complaints at all. The screen is really clear and easy to read. I know this will help me with stress! Thank you!!" —Stephen Dale
$108.78 at Amazon
A Shark Tank–approved pair of weighted bangles
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Brittany Ross has these: "I got the 2-pound weights as a Christmas gift, and as someone who is ~not~ the most enthusiastic when it comes to most forms of exercise, I think these are a great option if you want to get a little more out of even a simple walk around the block. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing with their pretty colors and matte finish, but they're also quite comfortable, given that they're adding extra resistance to your movements. I highly recommend if you want to make things a little more challenging for yourself while feeling good about wearing them in public. I got several compliments on them while I was out and about!"

Promising review: "I fell in love with the color selection and decided to give them a shot. They're one of my favorite purchases to date, because I use these ALL. THE. TIME. When I'm cleaning, organizing, or doing little chores around the house, I slip these on for subtle extra resistance, and when I'm doing bodyweight workouts, I have them on. They are so comfortable, and I can tell they've been helping me. I can't recommend them enough <3." —Ashley
$55+ at Amazon
A multicolored, beginner-friendly basic dumbbells set
The set includes six dumbbells in three sizes: 2, 3, and 5 pounds. The weights are hexagonally shaped, so they won't roll away if set on the ground.

Promising review: "Five stars. Very sturdy, love how they stack! I now do some arm workouts while watching TV." —Kolyn
$13.53+ at Amazon
A bestselling 2-in-1 electric treadmill
With the bar down, you can walk up to 3.8 mph; with the bar up, you can run up to 7.6 mph (!). It has a LED display to track speed, distance, time, and calories and is controlled by a remote control. The treadmill supports up to 265 pounds.

Promising review: "I chose this treadmill because of the great customer service reviews and the fact that it was easily movable and compact and goes up to a speed to allow jogging/running. It's been fantastic to use while working from home. I was worried about it being hard to type or read while using it, but I usually walk at a speed of 2.4–2.6 mph while actively working — emails, technical editing, plan review, phone calls (haven't tried higher than that) — and have had no issues. I've been walking about 4 to 6 miles at a time. I also have had no issues moving it around myself with the rollers when I need to (I'm 5'4), and it's not heavy at all, maybe just a little awkward to maneuver if you're working with a tight space. I had my mom (5 foot 1 and slight build) try to lift it because she was also interested in purchasing one, and she also had no issues moving it around. My husband (~170 pounds) will walk on it after work while watching TV for a few miles at 3–3.5 mph, but neither of us has tried running on it consistently. We live on the top floor of an apartment complex and have also gotten no complaints about noise issues, but again, haven't run on it yet. As of now, I definitely recommend it!" —Amazon Customer
$359.99 at Amazon
A portable stair strider to use sitting or standing
It also has adjustable tension and a monitor that displays your number of strides, calories burned, and workout time. Pro tip: You can try pedaling forward or backward to target different muscles!

Promising review: "Mine is perfection. Whisper-quiet, good quality. I use it under my desk at work and at home in my TV chair. You can feel it in your thighs very quickly. A good way to keep the blood flowing if you have a lot of sitting time. I'm impressed with the construction. It was easy to put together." —Kelli Perkins
$113.84 at Amazon
A balance board that reviewers love for building core strength and balance
Promising reviews: "I use my Whirly Board for hours a day! It is the perfect companion to my stand-up desk in my home office, and it certainly beats sitting in a desk chair all day! I had tried a Fit Board, but it was too flimsy and giving for prolonged use. The Whirly Board is rock solid, made from quality materials, and stands up to all-day use. I have been using it for nearly a month, and my balance and strength in my core muscles, calves, ankles, and knees are all improving. I typically wear sneakers to maintain a solid grip on the board. I truly cannot say enough about this product." —Sharon E Gorman

"My entire family is enjoying this board. We use it to balance while watching TV. It is a lot of fun and definitely works your core and balance. Great for beginners!" —KS

Whirly Board is a Wisconsin-based small business that makes high-quality balancing boards to engage your core muscles.
$149.95+ at Amazon
A lightweight indoor climber for a full-body workout that's easy on your knees and ankles
Promising reviews: "This is one of the hardest workout machines I've used. It looked so simple, and it fits the space in my apartment perfectly. I thought I could spend 20 minutes a day on it, no problem; however, I'm working on going a minute straight. It kills my legs, but in a good way! 💪🏻" —Andrea White

"One of the most excellent exercising machines I have ever used. You do have to try out different levels and paces of pedaling to suit your needs. I highly recommend it; it takes up so little space. I keep it in front of my TV so I can always use the time to do both things: enjoy my favorite show and stay fit. A great creation, indeed!" —Chelsea Trivett
$179 at Amazon
A durable and impressively quiet fitness trampoline
Read more about the potential benefits of rebounding exercise!

Promising reviews: "Exercise has never been so much fun. I use it every day! Excellent product, really happy with it. It’s very versatile, helps with balance and coordination — love it! And it’s quiet, so my downstairs neighbor is not annoyed. I purchased the 48-inch size, and so glad I did, so I can do jumping jacks, etc." —Falcor

"I can't believe how easy this rebounder is to assemble! I put it together by myself in about 40 minutes. The tool included makes attaching the bungees quick and easy. The bounce is so much better than the inexpensive, spring rebounder I had before and is perfect for jogging. I watch TV or listen to an audiobook while jumping." —Online Shopper
$209.95+ at Amazon
An ergonomic exercise ball chair to strengthen your core and align your spine
It's designed for folks from 5'–5'11" tall and comes with a classic exercise ball, materials to put together the chair, an air pump, and a desk chair exercise guide. The ball is removable from the chair, so you can also use it on its own. And if you need a taller chair, leg extenders that add 2 inches are available separately!

Promising reviews: "This chair is so much more than a punchline on Portlandia. I have used it for over a year in my office job. Funny looks? Sure. But it's not for them; it's about my health and lower lumbar strength. For the first few weeks, I had a 'regular' chair close by, to ease the transition. Now I wish that I could take my chair with me to client locations. I used to 'sit' with my chair rolled all the way under the desk, leaned back, so that my butt and shoulders were the only thing supported. This balance chair forces you to sit up straight and support yourself. It will force you to strengthen your legs, back, and shoulders. You will find yourself sitting more upright even when you are not using the chair." —Micah

"This allows me to work a little bit on my core strength just by doing what I do for 8.5 hours a day, anyway. I can also bounce around to music while I'm on the phone, which is a huge plus. If I had the money, I would buy this for everyone I know. It's very comfortable, and I don't see myself switching back to the chair I had before, which made me feel very tired and sluggish. The biggest thing I have noticed is the difference in my back pain. I feel stronger, and I don't slouch as much when I do sit in a regular chair." —Brittany Austin

Psst: Check out this exercise ball with resistance bands for another multitasking-friendly option.
$69.98+ at Amazon
A stationary bike chair whose height you can adjust to fit your desk
Promising review: "I am really impressed with this.

- Simple to set up, no assembly needed except for unfolding the pedals and putting in the cup holder!
- Caster wheels “lock” when you sit on it. It doesn’t move around while you cycle, even on a hardwood floor.
- Looks much more stylish than some of the units that look like gym equipment. (And comes in white.)
- Fits perfectly under an IKEA standing height work desk or adjustable heigh standing desk
- Arrived a week earlier than stated.
- Seat is very padded and looks like it will be comfortable for long work sessions.
- Can easily be wheeled out of the way for when I want to stand for part of the day.
- This is the best purchase I’ve made all year." —Placeholder
$399.97+ at Amazon
Or a compact stationary bike
The display tracks time, speed, distance, and more.

Promising review: "This bike is a great addition to our home exercise room. It is very similar to the Spin bikes you find in the gym. I love riding with classes that I stream, while my family prefers to ride while watching TV. Great customer service thus far, too. They provided an assembly instruction video and have answered emails promptly." —GEB
$229.99 at Amazon
And a bestselling bike trainer stand
Promising review: "This thing is awesome! I ride my bike a lot; this is going to make it so I can train all winter. Plus, I've always wanted an exercise bike in my apartment, but I don't have the space. This folds up and can fit so nicely in my closet; then I take my bike back to the bike room. Not to mention, now I am Spinning and watching TV and playing video games! VIDEO GAMES!" —Mike Peters

BalanceFrom is a small biz launched in 2012 and based in Ontario, Canada, that provides high-quality fitness equipment.
$63.64 at Amazon
A home barre Booty Kicker
It folds up flat so you can keep it out of the way when you're not using it, and has wheels for rolling it. It also has a dumbbell rack at the bottom that fits 1-, 2-, and 3-pound weights!

Promising review: "I'll be honest...I bought this on a whim and then didn't put it together for months. I almost returned it because I hadn't used it, but I'm so glad I didn't. I LOVE THIS BARRE. I look forward to using it every day (and I really don't care to work out generally). It's so fun to use, and you can find so many barre classes online for FREE. It's also super easy to fold up and store, and for me, that's super important because I live in a tiny space. This is THE best workout tool." —Kathryn
$129.99 at Amazon
A popular squat machine to strengthen the three main muscles in your glutes
Promising review: "I really like the DB Method. I'm so happy I found it. After reading the reviews and how positive they were, I decided to buy it. Of all the exercise pieces I've purchased over the years, this is my favorite. I have bone-on-bone arthritis in my left knee and I'm still able to use this." —Rhonda B.

The DB Method is a woman-owned small biz that's popular among celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross, Kim Kardashian, and Ayesha Curry.
$299 at The DB Method
A minimalist rowing machine with 12 levels of adjustable resistance
It has a wide cushioned seat, pedals with adjustable straps, and a digital monitor.

Promising review: "Right out of the box, this exercise rower impressed. High quality, four simple unboxing steps, lightweight but sturdy. I was rowing in minutes. Very quickly, I realized I could move the unit anywhere with ease. While primarily it will be used in my exercise room, either I or my wife can pick it up and take it to the TV room to watch and row. In a complicated world, this rower is peacefully simple and enjoyable!!!" —Amazon Customer

$89.99+ at Amazon
A set of latex resistance exercise bands
The set includes five bands of different resistance "weights": the green is 10–15 pounds, blue is 15–20 pounds, yellow is 20–25 pounds, red is 25–35 pounds, and black is 35–45 pounds.

Promising reviews: "Great for quick desk-ercises! I'm working from home, so I got these to help do simple workouts at my desk and help with stretching. Solid purchase and right price!" —RBaby

"These exercise bands are high quality and easy to use. I like to use them to get a little exercise while at home watching TV. The storage bag is nice to throw into a suitcase for traveling, too." —Kathy S
$9.98+ at Amazon
A fun, bestselling Bosu balance trainer ball
It supports up to 350 pounds and comes with an inflation pump.

Promising reviews: "The Bosu ball is fantastic!! It's super easy to inflate, and then it's totally ready to use. This ball makes working out fun — even just balancing while watching TV helps improve stability and doesn't seem like any work at all!" —Suzanna Moore

"The Bosu ball is my favorite piece of workout equipment. I have a small home gym, and this is the best item in it. The ball is versatile — you can use it for situps, pushups, balance training, and the list goes on. We keep ours in our living room so that while we're watching TV at night, we can sneak in some workouts on it!" —Minnie
$128.99+ at Amazon
An ab roller for watching TV and building your ab muscles
Promising review: "This ab carver works so much better that just a wheel and a stick. I like the wide roller, the hand grips fit comfortably in my hands, and the spring helps me with the return motion. I do mine every night while watching TV. It's quick and easy to do. I found that at my age, I need extra padding under my knees. I roll up a fleece throw and place it under my knees, and I'm good to go. I can already feel my trunk muscles toning up after just several weeks of use. All in all, I love this simple little device." —M. Carlson
$39.99 at Amazon
Some Kangoo Jumps shoes
Promising reviews: "Tired of boring runs on the treadmill? Try those shoes. They are absolutely amazing. I look forward to doing my cardio now. You can run, skip, and do high knees or butt kickers." —lilly

"LOVE, LOVE, LOVE these! I don't spoil myself often, but I got these for my birthday, and they really are fun to work out on. I put on YouTube and exercise to some of the videos and dances on there. It's so fun! It was weird for the first 15–20 minutes to get used to. I walked around the house holding on to the walls, but every time I get on these, I'm more confident. For how hard I work out, I never wake up sore. They really are the perfect therapy. I had a baby 12 weeks ago and was worried it'd be too hard, but these are perfect. Something I can do now and will still be a good workout the stronger I get." —Amazon Customer

Kangoo Jumps is a small business founded in 2017. There are official Kangoo Jumps classes available on YouTube!
$275+ at Amazon
A set of portable sliders that'll help upgrade your core workout
Promising review: "Purchased these to do at home Pilates workouts to get a similar effect of movements on the reformer machine and love how versatile these are!" —Hailey
$8.99+ at Amazon
A sturdy yet lightweight aerobic step platform to get some cardio in during another meeting
It can support up to 300 pounds.

Promising review: "Working from home, I've become very stagnant. This is great while you're in a long meeting or watching TV! It makes it easy to get your cardio in. I don't have carpeted floors, so I put a yoga mat underneath to keep it from sliding, and it works great!" —Kathryn
$27.50+ at Amazon
A set of weighted workout bars you can use while relaxing on the couch
The set comes with three bars that are 5, 8, and 12 pounds.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I'm rehabbing from a stroke, and these bars are so damn nice to have. You don't have to worry about adding weights or extra pieces. They store really easily on the floor, against a wall, in a closet, lying down or standing up...it's all one piece!!!! It's also thick enough to work your grip while doing any one of a million exercises you could do with it. I also use it while watching TV on my recliner. I just rest the bar across my lap and start working out. Use it together with bands for even more resistance. It is kinda long, but not too long (about the length of a broomstick). Perfect for me." —cynthia carrillo-estoto
$69.99 at Amazon
A compact and totally adjustable jump rope
Promising review: "The thing I liked about the product is how useful it can be in any setting. This particular jump rope has the ability to adjust to any length with great ease, also providing comfortable grip on hand placement." —Roman
$8.99+ at Amazon
A 4-pound shake weight designed to tone your upper body and core
Promising review: "We've all seen the funny videos and memes of people using the Shake Weight, but I was still curious as to how well (on not so well) it would work. I have very poor upper body strength and really need to tone my arms. I ordered this, not expecting a whole lot, but it really does work your arms out! I could feel my arms tightening and actually having to work to get the Shake Weight to light up. It was pretty easy to keep the light green, but not too easy. The weight is a good amount where I think a lot of ages and capabilities could be challenged, and it's kind of fun!" —RosiePosee
$39.95 at Amazon
