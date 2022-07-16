Walmart

It's extremely lightweight and takes up no space at all.

One of the most annoying aspects of a traditional rubber hose is just how heavy it can be. This one is less than 6 pounds, making it easy to use no matter your age or physical limitations. Customers also agree it makes it much easier to manipulate and maneuver around the house or a large yard.



One person wrote: “The item was delivered quickly. The hose is so lightweight and functioned as it claimed it would when I ordered it. So much better than having to drag two 50 foot rubber hoses up to a second floor balcony to use. When your job is complete the hose drains easily and returns to its original, lightweight size. So easy!!