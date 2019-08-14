Parents

25 Tweets That Capture The Expectation vs. Reality Of Parenting

The truth of parenthood differs greatly from the fantasy.

In the days, months and even years before becoming a parent, many people imagine what it would be like to have children. But the reality of parenthood often differs greatly from the fantasy.

We’ve rounded up 25 funny and honest tweets that sum up the expectation vs. reality of parenting. May they serve as a reminder to parents that they aren’t alone (and as a useful dose of birth control for nonparents who are unprepared for the chaos...).

TwitterChildrenparenthood