Expectation vs. Reality: 41 Tweets About The Harsh Truth Of How We Look

"What I think my bangs look like vs what they actually look like."

It’s one thing to imagine how you’d look with a certain hairstyle, accessory or lipstick choice, but it’s often another thing entirely to try it out.

Fortunately, many Twitter users have a sense of humor about their style and beauty expectations and reality ― whether it involves bad bangs, embarrassing hats or statement makeup gone wrong.

Below, we’ve rounded up 41 funny tweets about the harsh differences between expectation and reality in the clothing and beauty world. Enjoy!

