Expectation vs. Reality: 41 Tweets About The Harsh Truth Of How We Look

It’s one thing to imagine how you’d look with a certain hairstyle, accessory or lipstick choice, but it’s often another thing entirely to try it out.

Fortunately, many Twitter users have a sense of humor about their style and beauty expectations and reality ― whether it involves bad bangs, embarrassing hats or statement makeup gone wrong.

Below, we’ve rounded up 41 funny tweets about the harsh differences between expectation and reality in the clothing and beauty world. Enjoy!

What I think my bangs look like vs what they actually look like pic.twitter.com/FkVF0Q3SBH — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) August 11, 2020

how I think im going to look wearing sweaters and jeans vs how I actually look pic.twitter.com/Nm4MWXhd1Q — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) May 6, 2020

What I Think What I Actually

Look Like in Look Like in

Wide Leg Pants. Wide Leg Pants. pic.twitter.com/TBxyw2c8Zm — ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) January 20, 2021

What I think I look like with my hair in a high bun vs. What I actually look like 🥴😂 pic.twitter.com/A0HXky5VwI — B✨ (@bethanyellennx) August 9, 2019

Wearing an oversized sweatshirt.



How I think I look: How I actually look: pic.twitter.com/fSzhajYBL3 — Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) September 29, 2020

When you cut your hair short. Expectation VS reality😁 pic.twitter.com/oHNNUtE0Sf — : (@Ceemrd) June 21, 2015

*Middle parting*

Pic1: What I think I look like

Pic2: What I actually look like pic.twitter.com/Fuh5yQXS7s — Fatima Zahra (@its_fatiiiii) December 14, 2018

What I think I look like in a jumpsuit vs. what I actually look like in a jumpsuit. pic.twitter.com/rOYXQF3MG6 — Areola Grande (@uhhhhhoksure) December 28, 2018

What I think I look like in a floral shirt vs. what I actually look like pic.twitter.com/iboT1SuHBw — Vinny (@rwiggumrules) July 23, 2018

Cutting your own hair: expectation and reality. pic.twitter.com/p0CU3edd5z — James Bond (@007) June 17, 2020

How I think I look in my new summer Hawaiian shirt vs how I actually look pic.twitter.com/a7NT548aeb — Matt Prigge (@mattprigge) July 30, 2019

what I think I look like when I wear glasses and a black turtleneck vs what I actually look like pic.twitter.com/nN51IhpUAw — maranda (@shesthemaranda) January 2, 2019

how i feel putting on makeup vs how i actually look when i step outside pic.twitter.com/4ybahoipwQ — diana🌸 (@Pockicchi) June 28, 2019

What I think I’m gonna look like with side-bangs vs what I actually look like pic.twitter.com/L6lQBV79qZ — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) July 29, 2018

How I think I look in a scarf How I really look in a scarf pic.twitter.com/FYvWiGCD2E — Fiona Taylor (@fionaleslie) February 24, 2021

Me trying a makeup tutorial on YouTube.

Expectation vs. Reality: pic.twitter.com/1Yuvy1XlIA — 🎃Punkin💋 (@HollowEvePunkin) December 4, 2020

reasons why i won’t get a floral shirt : what i think i’ll look like v what i’ll actually look like pic.twitter.com/QPIFx55prn — Kevin Seow (@KevSeow) January 20, 2019

What I think I look like when I wear a fleece-lined coat vs. what I actually look like pic.twitter.com/LAjRY3ASRY — The Give Smart Guy (@BobbyBigWheel) December 7, 2018

How I feel like I look in my stage makeup VS how I actually look: pic.twitter.com/sEhTTDSESO — Actor Problems (@TheActorProbs) January 17, 2016

me following a youtube makeup tutorial



expectation vs. reality pic.twitter.com/owQPRwUFYZ — ari (@maridlav) August 25, 2018

what I think I’m gonna look like with short hair vs what I actually look like with short hair pic.twitter.com/w4hCLK9RLV — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) February 22, 2021

what I think I look like with half my hair up vs what I actually look like pic.twitter.com/DyNSknEQin — christina ⋰˚☆ (@christinadmgz) December 30, 2018

Taking your makeup off...

expectation vs. reality pic.twitter.com/Rugw7HcCj8 — Mar Jo (@marleejoo) February 20, 2018

"I don't have any makeup on"



Him: Idc. I wanna see you



His expectation vs reality pic.twitter.com/vFIJV5ioa2 — Makeup Hacks ღ (@HacksForMakeup) July 23, 2018

What I think I'll look like with short hair vs what I'll actually look like pic.twitter.com/BYUKiEOYNC — juules (@julia_gogol) January 4, 2019

how i want to look when wearing sweaters vs. how i actually look when wearing sweaters pic.twitter.com/lckc5mFzy4 — -ˏˋ 𝖘𝖊𝖑 ˎˊ- (@pixieskel) October 25, 2019

EXPECTATION VS REALITY: Wearing red lipstick on a night out 😰💋 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Jf3ZF78vM4 — Pink Boutique (@PinkBoutiqueUK) July 24, 2017

Wearing a headband

Expectation Reality pic.twitter.com/MI7CNFtbDx — M (@TwaddaPiyo) June 27, 2020

expectation vs. reality....... online shorts shopping gone wrong 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Dvu9SfF2y7 — Olivia Wheeler (@What_up_its_LIV) June 22, 2017

Buying a dress online expectation vs reality pic.twitter.com/KQkjA8XwSX — Hanna 🌼 (@hannahennigan) February 3, 2016

Wearing a night shirt to bed...



expectation v. reality pic.twitter.com/FoGph46ZxG — Katie Buteau (@KatieButeau) November 18, 2016

"I want Hayley Williams' hair"



expectation vs reality pic.twitter.com/TJ5XM7cDbA — chat noir ✨🌙 (@sarabrgrx) February 10, 2015

*Boys with curly hair*

Expectation Reality pic.twitter.com/dosYdU4vrF — Ashim 😎 (@_I_am_Ashim_) February 24, 2021

When I make side braids

.

.

Expectation reality pic.twitter.com/SiidKj3cVt — Nazu(Oxygen)🇮🇳 (@nhi_jante) July 12, 2020

glitter eyeshadow:

expectation vs reality pic.twitter.com/NyqFS06DlE — 𝓅𝓊𝓃𝓀 𝒶𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁 (@snxwypeep) May 30, 2020

When you leave your hair in a braid overnight:

Expectation vs. Reality pic.twitter.com/WAMvODq8ht — Theresa Hotze (@thotze4) November 10, 2014

Putting makeup on the car

Expectation Reality pic.twitter.com/pxq2ebu6Kf — ● Macumish Makeup○ (@macumish) November 8, 2016