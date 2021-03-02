Expectation vs. Reality: 41 Tweets About The Harsh Truth Of How We Look

It’s one thing to imagine how you’d look with a certain hairstyle, accessory or lipstick choice, but it’s often another thing entirely to try it out.
Fortunately, many Twitter users have a sense of humor about their style and beauty expectations and reality ― whether it involves bad bangs, embarrassing hats or statement makeup gone wrong.
Below, we’ve rounded up 41 funny tweets about the harsh differences between expectation and reality in the clothing and beauty world. Enjoy!
What I think my bangs look like vs what they actually look like pic.twitter.com/FkVF0Q3SBH— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) August 11, 2020
how I think im going to look wearing sweaters and jeans vs how I actually look pic.twitter.com/Nm4MWXhd1Q— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) May 6, 2020
What I Think What I Actually— ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) January 20, 2021
Look Like in Look Like in
Wide Leg Pants. Wide Leg Pants. pic.twitter.com/TBxyw2c8Zm
What I think I look like with my hair in a high bun vs. What I actually look like 🥴😂 pic.twitter.com/A0HXky5VwI— B✨ (@bethanyellennx) August 9, 2019
Wearing an oversized sweatshirt.— Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) September 29, 2020
How I think I look: How I actually look: pic.twitter.com/fSzhajYBL3
When you cut your hair short. Expectation VS reality😁 pic.twitter.com/oHNNUtE0Sf— : (@Ceemrd) June 21, 2015
*Middle parting*— Fatima Zahra (@its_fatiiiii) December 14, 2018
Pic1: What I think I look like
Pic2: What I actually look like pic.twitter.com/Fuh5yQXS7s
What I think I look like in a jumpsuit vs. what I actually look like in a jumpsuit. pic.twitter.com/rOYXQF3MG6— Areola Grande (@uhhhhhoksure) December 28, 2018
What I think I look like in a floral shirt vs. what I actually look like pic.twitter.com/iboT1SuHBw— Vinny (@rwiggumrules) July 23, 2018
Cutting your own hair: expectation and reality. pic.twitter.com/p0CU3edd5z— James Bond (@007) June 17, 2020
How I think I look in my new summer Hawaiian shirt vs how I actually look pic.twitter.com/a7NT548aeb— Matt Prigge (@mattprigge) July 30, 2019
what I think I look like when I wear glasses and a black turtleneck vs what I actually look like pic.twitter.com/nN51IhpUAw— maranda (@shesthemaranda) January 2, 2019
how i feel putting on makeup vs how i actually look when i step outside pic.twitter.com/4ybahoipwQ— diana🌸 (@Pockicchi) June 28, 2019
What I think I’m gonna look like with side-bangs vs what I actually look like pic.twitter.com/L6lQBV79qZ— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) July 29, 2018
How I think I look in a scarf How I really look in a scarf pic.twitter.com/FYvWiGCD2E— Fiona Taylor (@fionaleslie) February 24, 2021
Long hair:— Shashank (@ItsShawshank) September 1, 2020
Expectation Reality pic.twitter.com/4oyXrMBIqj
Me trying a makeup tutorial on YouTube.— 🎃Punkin💋 (@HollowEvePunkin) December 4, 2020
Expectation vs. Reality: pic.twitter.com/1Yuvy1XlIA
reasons why i won’t get a floral shirt : what i think i’ll look like v what i’ll actually look like pic.twitter.com/QPIFx55prn— Kevin Seow (@KevSeow) January 20, 2019
What I think I look like when I wear a fleece-lined coat vs. what I actually look like pic.twitter.com/LAjRY3ASRY— The Give Smart Guy (@BobbyBigWheel) December 7, 2018
How I feel like I look in my stage makeup VS how I actually look: pic.twitter.com/sEhTTDSESO— Actor Problems (@TheActorProbs) January 17, 2016
me following a youtube makeup tutorial— ari (@maridlav) August 25, 2018
expectation vs. reality pic.twitter.com/owQPRwUFYZ
what I think I’m gonna look like with short hair vs what I actually look like with short hair pic.twitter.com/w4hCLK9RLV— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) February 22, 2021
what I think I look like with half my hair up vs what I actually look like pic.twitter.com/DyNSknEQin— christina ⋰˚☆ (@christinadmgz) December 30, 2018
Taking your makeup off...— Mar Jo (@marleejoo) February 20, 2018
expectation vs. reality pic.twitter.com/Rugw7HcCj8
"I don't have any makeup on"— Makeup Hacks ღ (@HacksForMakeup) July 23, 2018
Him: Idc. I wanna see you
His expectation vs reality pic.twitter.com/vFIJV5ioa2
What I think I'll look like with short hair vs what I'll actually look like pic.twitter.com/BYUKiEOYNC— juules (@julia_gogol) January 4, 2019
how i want to look when wearing sweaters vs. how i actually look when wearing sweaters pic.twitter.com/lckc5mFzy4— -ˏˋ 𝖘𝖊𝖑 ˎˊ- (@pixieskel) October 25, 2019
EXPECTATION VS REALITY: Wearing red lipstick on a night out 😰💋 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Jf3ZF78vM4— Pink Boutique (@PinkBoutiqueUK) July 24, 2017
Boys wearing suit.— 🥀 ( Quetta Gladiator ) (@auqat_may_raho) January 19, 2021
Expectation. Reality. pic.twitter.com/etBF0hTQcr
Wearing a headband— M (@TwaddaPiyo) June 27, 2020
Expectation Reality pic.twitter.com/MI7CNFtbDx
expectation vs. reality....... online shorts shopping gone wrong 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Dvu9SfF2y7— Olivia Wheeler (@What_up_its_LIV) June 22, 2017
Buying a dress online expectation vs reality pic.twitter.com/KQkjA8XwSX— Hanna 🌼 (@hannahennigan) February 3, 2016
Wearing a night shirt to bed...— Katie Buteau (@KatieButeau) November 18, 2016
expectation v. reality pic.twitter.com/FoGph46ZxG
"I want Hayley Williams' hair"— chat noir ✨🌙 (@sarabrgrx) February 10, 2015
expectation vs reality pic.twitter.com/TJ5XM7cDbA
*Boys with curly hair*— Ashim 😎 (@_I_am_Ashim_) February 24, 2021
Expectation Reality pic.twitter.com/dosYdU4vrF
When I make side braids— Nazu(Oxygen)🇮🇳 (@nhi_jante) July 12, 2020
.
.
Expectation reality pic.twitter.com/SiidKj3cVt
Applying lipstick/lip liner: expectation vs. reality. pic.twitter.com/Cv8BGn16Pl— Nicole 🤙🏼 (@nicole_chase21) September 29, 2015
glitter eyeshadow:— 𝓅𝓊𝓃𝓀 𝒶𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁 (@snxwypeep) May 30, 2020
expectation vs reality pic.twitter.com/NyqFS06DlE
When you leave your hair in a braid overnight:— Theresa Hotze (@thotze4) November 10, 2014
Expectation vs. Reality pic.twitter.com/WAMvODq8ht
Putting makeup on the car— ● Macumish Makeup○ (@macumish) November 8, 2016
Expectation Reality pic.twitter.com/pxq2ebu6Kf
Expectation vs. Reality: Me in the wool skirt I just bought pic.twitter.com/O773ZG3wJj— Amanda (@amandameldau) December 9, 2019