“I own a Duo and also this single MegaMat 10. It is so comfortable even for a side sleeper who also has back and hip issues. I absolutely love it! I’ve owned other sleeping pads and blow up mattress’s but they just do not compare. I love that it has insulated padding within and I think that makes a difference. They are also so much lighter than other blow up pads. I highly recommend this product which is why as a disabled veteran I own two sizes.” — afriendcares4u on Moosejaw

“Going down for a hunt in Colorado. Have a lower back problem. Very picky on what I sleep. Inflated in the house, laid down on it for a test. 2 minutes down the road I was passed out and drooling. This thing is as close as my 3k mattress. Would highly recommend!” — Sergey at REI

“Honestly the best money I could spend. I don’t mess with my sleep and this mat is really comfy! It’s thick and gives great support for my back and hips. Worth every $” — Phyllish21 on Moosejaw

“I’ve had my first pad for approximately 3 years and have used it during a broad range of temperatures. It has never failed to impress me. Coupled with the right sleeping bag, some of the best sleep I get is when camping. I’m an older individual with a body that shows plenty of wear, so comfortable sleeping positions are not necessarily a given but with these pads, you can tailor the level of support to achieve, at least for me, the ideal balance of comfort, support and warmth. The insulation in these mats is excellent. Not small or compact, but perfect for car, airplane or horseback packing. If you are searching for a quality pad that will provide outstanding comfort, ease of use and years of service, treat yourself to an ExPed MegaMat. You won’t regret it.” — PopPop51 on Moosejaw

“The comfort is absurd! I have absolutely nothing negative to say. It was plenty of room for both of us, the mat didn’t stick to our bodies, it didn’t make us overheat. It feels sturdy to play on and quiet when your lover moves about. We are both in our mid 40s and it was super duper!” — Kristin on Moosejaw

“A must have addition if you’re car camping. I’m a side sleeper with a fussy back and this is as comfy as my bed at home. It’s super easy to setup/inflate as well as deflate to pack back up. The investment into this sleeping pad is well worth it. I have yet to wake up with a sore back while camping with this thing.” — Jenna V at REI

“I bought this mat for car camping and went back and forth between this mat and a memory foam topper. I was hesitant about this mat due to the description of it being partially an air mattress. The open cell foam does not give it an air mattress feel at all. It’s soft, quiet, and no one bounces when you shift positions. Inflation was simple (I followed the instructions) and re-inflation was easy peasy. This mat is great!” — KBAdvebturer on Moosejaw