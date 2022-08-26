Shopping

This Is The Best Camping Sleeping Pad (And It's On Sale)

Grab the buyer-beloved Exped MegaMat 10 for 25% off and get the best sleep you've ever had in a tent (or maybe even at home).

Senior Editor, Life (Money, Home & Living, Work/Life)

The Exped Megamat Duo can change how you feel about camping.
REI
The Exped Megamat Duo can change how you feel about camping.

This summer I set out to buy some new camping gear and give the great outdoors a fresh go. I’m no longer young and spry, and I need my comforts. And in my search for a way to actually get good sleep while lying on the ground, rather than tossing and turning on rocky terrain, I kept seeing recommendations for the Exped MegaMat 10 line of car camping sleeping mats, which self-inflate and contain high-grade polyurethane foam for cushion.

I didn’t think a mat could be better than an air mattress, or that anything in the general “camping pad” category could be acceptable, much less actually good — especially in comparison to my fancy and supportive mattress at home. “The reviewers must be accustomed to using those thin, awful backpacking mats,” I thought dismissively as I read pages of glowing reviews. “There’s no way this mat is that good, or worth the money.”

I finally gave in to the hype and ordered my own MegaMat, and after letting it fill up and topping it off for firmness, I laid down on it on top of my apartment’s cold, hard ceramic tile. It was amazing. It felt like a real mattress. And when I turned to my side in the way I usually sleep, it was still amazing. I couldn’t find a single fault. My hips were supported, and no part of my ample body sank to the floor. It was the most comfortable bit of gear I’ve ever slept on, and it was warm, too, thanks to its high R-value of 8.1, so it will be great for camping in winter as well as the rest of the year. It wasn’t slipping around — neither was I — and it felt luxuriously made, soft and durable. My mind was blown.

Single Mat: $172.46+ at Moosejaw
Duo Mat: $247.46+ at Moosejaw

I immediately ordered a second MegaMat for my camping buddy, though I saved a little money by buying it from REI’s used section. And now, when I have guests visit, they get to sleep on the MegaMat (instead of the previously trusty spring mattress I keep in my closet, or the double-height air mattress I have for overflow emergencies). Everyone loves it, and no one can believe it’s a camping mat.

The best part for anyone looking to upgrade their camping experience is that both the two-person Duo model and standard single Exped MegaMat 10 (each type comes in a medium size and an extra-long, extra-wide option) are on sale for Labor Day. Get 25% off at Moosejaw while it lasts (the company was not able to provide an end date for their sale) or 25% off at REI now through September 5. And because the MegaMats are definitely pricey, now’s the time to take advantage of this sale — even if you don’t plan to camp again until next spring or summer.

Single: $172.46+ at REI
Duo: $247.46+ at REI

Each MegaMat 10 is about four inches thick and comes with a mini-pump you can use to adjust the firmness to your liking after the mat self-inflates, which initially takes about an hour but will take much less time in the future. The mats also come with a small repair kit and an easy-to-manage stuff sack with a large opening and a shoulder strap for easy carrying.

(Wondering about adding a little extra protection against campground dirt or bodily grime? Exped sells organic cotton mat covers for all MegaMat sizes, starting at $34.95 — but be warned that inventory tends to sell out quickly. I bought the long/extra wide MegaMat, and found that a $29.99 shallow fitted cot sheet at Amazon did the trick.)

If the sale price of the MegaMat is still too much, but you’re intrigued by the sleeping-pad lifestyle, check out the similarly-built and brightly colored Stoic Cloud camp beds in single (currently $89.97, originally $149.95), double ($124.98, originally $249.95) and double lux ($159.50, originally $319) options.

Promising reviews of the Exped Megamat 10:

“I own a Duo and also this single MegaMat 10. It is so comfortable even for a side sleeper who also has back and hip issues. I absolutely love it! I’ve owned other sleeping pads and blow up mattress’s but they just do not compare. I love that it has insulated padding within and I think that makes a difference. They are also so much lighter than other blow up pads. I highly recommend this product which is why as a disabled veteran I own two sizes.” — afriendcares4u on Moosejaw

“Going down for a hunt in Colorado. Have a lower back problem. Very picky on what I sleep. Inflated in the house, laid down on it for a test. 2 minutes down the road I was passed out and drooling. This thing is as close as my 3k mattress. Would highly recommend!” — Sergey at REI

“Honestly the best money I could spend. I don’t mess with my sleep and this mat is really comfy! It’s thick and gives great support for my back and hips. Worth every $” — Phyllish21 on Moosejaw

“I’ve had my first pad for approximately 3 years and have used it during a broad range of temperatures. It has never failed to impress me. Coupled with the right sleeping bag, some of the best sleep I get is when camping. I’m an older individual with a body that shows plenty of wear, so comfortable sleeping positions are not necessarily a given but with these pads, you can tailor the level of support to achieve, at least for me, the ideal balance of comfort, support and warmth. The insulation in these mats is excellent. Not small or compact, but perfect for car, airplane or horseback packing. If you are searching for a quality pad that will provide outstanding comfort, ease of use and years of service, treat yourself to an ExPed MegaMat. You won’t regret it.” — PopPop51 on Moosejaw

“The comfort is absurd! I have absolutely nothing negative to say. It was plenty of room for both of us, the mat didn’t stick to our bodies, it didn’t make us overheat. It feels sturdy to play on and quiet when your lover moves about. We are both in our mid 40s and it was super duper!” — Kristin on Moosejaw

“A must have addition if you’re car camping. I’m a side sleeper with a fussy back and this is as comfy as my bed at home. It’s super easy to setup/inflate as well as deflate to pack back up. The investment into this sleeping pad is well worth it. I have yet to wake up with a sore back while camping with this thing.” — Jenna V at REI

“I bought this mat for car camping and went back and forth between this mat and a memory foam topper. I was hesitant about this mat due to the description of it being partially an air mattress. The open cell foam does not give it an air mattress feel at all. It’s soft, quiet, and no one bounces when you shift positions. Inflation was simple (I followed the instructions) and re-inflation was easy peasy. This mat is great!” — KBAdvebturer on Moosejaw

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A set of mini potted plants for a colorful maximalist touch

32 Things That'll Make You Wanna Redo Your Entire Backyard

Sleepsalescampingbedding

MORE IN LIFE

Money

What If You Just Paid Off (Or Paid Down) Your Federal Student Loans?

Wellness

6 Signs Of Heart Problems That Have Nothing To Do With Chest Pain

Relationships

Does Your Partner Snore? Try These 9 Tips To Get Some Sleep

Food & Drink

How Safe Is It To Eat Runny Egg Yolks? And Should Kids Avoid Them?

Parenting

The Name Of This Dating App Is The Fastest-Rising Baby Name For Girls

Travel

12 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting In Philadelphia

Home & Living

13 Amazing Home Hacks From TikTok That Will Make Your Life A Little Bit Easier

Shopping

The Hair-Minimizing Cream That Helped Me Go Longer Between Shaves

Shopping

Make College Life Easier With These 36 TikTok-Approved Products

Shopping

Run, Don’t Walk: The Peloton Bike Is Now Available On Amazon

Food & Drink

TV Chef Mario Batali Settles 2 Lawsuits Alleging Sexual Assault

Shopping

Don't Wait, The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Brush Is Only $26 On Amazon Right Now

Relationships

How To Know If You're The Toxic One In A Relationship

Shopping

48 Items That Are Under $25 And Worth Every Penny

Shopping

I Went On A Two-Week Road Trip And Here’s What I Used Every Day

Shopping

Transitional Dresses To Help You Ease Into Fall In Style

Shopping

The Best Chili Crisps, According To Spice Enthusiasts

Parenting

Signs Your Mom Friend Is Toxic, And What To Do About It

Travel

How To Take A Delicious And Relaxing Vacation In New Orleans

Shopping

Get A Head Start On Savings With These Early Labor Day Sales

Shopping

The Most Comfortable Bras At Target, According To Reviews

Food & Drink

Can Drinking French Press Coffee Actually Raise Your Cholesterol?

Shopping

Work Bags That'll Fit Your Laptop And Still Look Chic

Style & Beauty

It's 2010 Again, And Chunky Statement Necklaces Are Back

Wellness

How To Tell If You Were Vaccinated For Certain Illnesses As A Kid

Shopping

Highly Rated Ladder Bookshelves That People Love To Have In Their Homes

Shopping

I Put This Foldable Desk Together In 5 Minutes, And It's Perfect For Small Spaces

Wellness

Can Antidepressants Really Cause A Heat Stroke In The Summer?

Relationships

Jennette McCurdy Is 'Glad Her Mom Died.' It's Not Uncommon To Feel That Way.

Parenting

New, Faster Prenatal Test Could Save IVF Patients Thousands Of Dollars

Home & Living

This Mystery Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Work/Life

11 Of The Wildest, Most Ridiculous Requests Assistants Have Gotten From Their Bosses

Wellness

Should We All Be Squatting More?

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

22 Funny Tweets About The Songs Parents Make Up

Wellness

10 Heart Health 'Rules' You Should Actually Ignore

Shopping

Everything You Need To Get TikTok’s Sexy Siren Eye

Food & Drink

The Only Instructions You'll Ever Need To Grill The Perfect Burger

Home & Living

5 Ways To End Spam Texts Once And For All

Wellness

This Is The Best Time To Get Your Flu Shot This Year