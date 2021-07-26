The process of making your house feel like a home can feel like an uphill battle. There are so many different home decor options there, many of which are ridiculously expensive. Luckily, there is a better way.
Here are 25 affordable home products that reviewers swear look more expensive than their price tags. These accents will make your home feel so nice, you might expect Architectural Digest to show up and make your home the next cover star.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A set of corduroy pillow covers
Amazon
2
A bright pom-pom throw
Amazon
3
An hourglass accent stool
Amazon
4
A gold-finish jewelry tray
Amazon
5
A glass wine carafe
Amazon
6
A ceramic planter
Amazon
7
A set of plastic canisters
Amazon
8
A gold geometric-shaped frame
Amazon
9
A set of off-white sheer curtains
Amazon
10
A set of ceramic vases
Amazon
11
A set of satin pillowcases
Amazon
12
A plush faux fur throw blanket
Amazon
13
A minimalist table lamp
Amazon
14
A washable geometric doormat
Amazon
15
A set of floating wooden shelves
Amazon
16
A moon phase garland
Amazon
17
A faux marble granite adhesive
Amazon
18
A set of popular fairy lights
Amazon
19
A dust ruffle
Amazon
20
A tiered wall mount shelf
Amazon
21
A set of adhesive backsplash tiles
Amazon
22
A beautiful runner
Amazon
23
A static cling decorative window film
Amazon
24
An under-cabinet wine rack
Amazon
25
A set of soap dispensers
Amazon
27 Best-Selling Home And Kitchen Products From Amazon That Are Worth Your Money