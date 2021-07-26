HuffPost Finds

25 Affordable Home Products From Amazon That Reviewers Say Look Much More Expensive

Seriously -- why splurge on decor when you can save?
Rachel Dube and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

The process of making your house feel like a home can feel like an uphill battle. There are so many different home decor options there, many of which are ridiculously expensive. Luckily, there is a better way.

Here are 25 affordable home products that reviewers swear look more expensive than their price tags. These accents will make your home feel so nice, you might expect Architectural Digest to show up and make your home the next cover star.

1
A set of corduroy pillow covers
Jazz up your couch or bed with some much-needed accent colors. Bonus: they also make fabulous pillows for napping.

Promising review: "Very very soft. Love them. Very vibrant colors. Look more expensive than what they are and very well made." — Amber

Price: $10.99+ (available in nine sizes and 23 colors)
2
A bright pom-pom throw
Toss this over your couch to add a pop of color to your favorite corner of the room. Since it's super soft, it'll also be the perfect blanket to nap with.

Promising review: "This blanket is very soft and well made. The fabric has a plush velvet feel to it with a nice thickness. The blue color is a rich sapphire hue. The flet pom poms are high end and well made. They are attached to the blanket with a beautiful scroll style stitching that gives this blanket a little extra flare to make it fancy and still be functional. It comes tied with a nice cloth cord making it a beautiful blanket that is also giftable. This is our new favorite blanket to snuggle with and looks great draped over the back of the couch when not being used."Aderna

Price: $17.99+ (available in 16 colors and four sizes)
3
An hourglass accent stool
The ribbed detailing on this stool makes it look just like fancy Italian furniture.

Promising review: "Love it! functional, practical, looks expensive and modern!" — Ali Matos

Price: $41.59+ (available in four colors)
4
A gold-finish jewelry tray
The mirrored details make this tray look super expensive when you place your fancy skincare products and fragrances on top of it.

Promising review: "This decorative tray is so pretty and looks much more expensive than it is. It’s sturdy and I love how to mirror looks against my perfumes and ring holder. I highly recommend." — Sprklindiamond

Price: $24.99
5
A glass wine carafe
Your wine presentation could use an upgrade. Plus, it's supposed to make your wine taste better. Double win!

Promising review: "Love this decanter. It is the perfect size, not too large or unwieldy. The bottom indent helps with opening up a bottle of wine that needs to breathe. Appears more expensive than it is." — Jennifer Solomon

Price: $19.95
6
A ceramic planter
Give your plants their own luxe-looking spot with this nice planter.

Promising review: "This pot is BEAUTIFUL!! The color and finish are even better than I was expecting. It looks expensive and fits in nicely. Highly recommend!" — Josh Hallquist

Price: $44+ (available in six sizes and four colors)
7
A set of plastic canisters
Give things such as Q-tips, cotton balls and gauze an elevated look on the counter. Your bathroom will feel like a 5-star hotel.

Promising review: "The set looks very expensive even though it’s plastic. I am really impressed. I did not want glass in my small bathroom." — Kindle Customer

Price: $24.99 (available in eight colors)
8
A gold geometric-shaped frame
Create a gallery wall or display with tons of added dimension. Regardless of how you style these frames, they'll turn all your photos into magazine-worthy displays —including that silly one of your cat.

Promising review: "Bought as gift. It's a very sturdy frame and looks more expensive than the cost. Works well as a horizontal or vertical frame." — Nora Arnold

Price: $12+ (available in six sizes and five colors)
9
A set of off-white sheer curtains
Put these up to add a bit of privacy without sacrificing sunshine. Honestly, these are so dreamy that you'll feel like you're starring in a romantic movie.

Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE these curtains! They are perfect in our nursery and look way more expensive than what they cost." — Amazon Customer

Price: $29.99+ (available in three colors and four sizes)
10
A set of ceramic vases
Use this set to give your flowers a colorful home. These can be used indoors or out.

Promising review: "GREAT, STURDY, BEAUTIFUL COLORS, LOOKS EXPENSIVE." — Billy B.

Price: $29.99 (available in two colors)
11
A set of satin pillowcases
These look beautiful and provide benefits for your hair. Satin and similar fabrics create less friction, therefore reducing frizz. Win-win-WIN.

Promising review: "I just received these today and I absolutely love them. I've used plenty other satin pillow cases but this one wins! The problem I've had with other satin pillows is they are so thin and wear out quickly and/or constantly slide off the pillow. However these cases have a slip inside to hold the pillow from falling out. They are also a lot thicker than a lot of other satin pillows so they look and feel a lot more expensive than they actually are. I'm even happier that they are so cost-effective. I will never by my satin cases anywhere else." — Alyssa

Price: $9.99+ (available in 23 colors and four sizes)
12
A plush faux fur throw blanket
This is perfect for snuggling underneath while watching re-runs of your favorite TV show. If you tend to get super warm, don't fret — it looks amazing draped over an armchair as decoration, too.

Promising review: "Yes, yes, and YES again! This blanket is amazing. We have a ridiculously expensive Pottery Barn faux fur blanket and this easily rivals it. It doesn’t have as much loft but it’s got some decent weight, it’s SO soft (softer in fact), and amazing. We just got it tonight and I’m in love. It’s our new fav. The weight makes it feel more expensive than it is. And my gosh, is it soft. Buy it. You’ll love it." — Jessica

Price: $27.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes)
13
A minimalist table lamp
This will help you establish that industrial look — without the designer prices.

Promising review: "This lamp looks more expensive than it is. It's a great-looking lamp, you can really change up the feel just by changing the style of the light bulb. I'm very very happy with the quality and look." — River Weeks

Price: $20.59+ (available in five styles)
14
A washable geometric doormat
There's no need to have an ugly doormat in your front entryway. This one will trap all the dirt while making a true statement.

Promising review: "I love my new rug. It looks expensive and I love the colors. Great place to take off my snowy boots." — Linda from Omaha

Price: $17.99+ (available in five sizes and two designs)
15
A set of floating wooden shelves
Add some extra storage with these really cool-looking shelves. Since they won't take up any floor space, they're great for smaller apartments or cozy areas.

Promising review: "Took a chance and bought these shelves for my son—I'm so happy I did. They look great and are easy to install and sturdy. I'm not scared he's going to break them if he's a bit rough with them. It is made of very light wood, but they look heavier and more expensive then they feel." — Lydia

Price: $21.99 (available in nine colors)
16
A moon phase garland
This will catch and reflect sunlight like a gold oasis. Trust us, you'll feel like it's perfection.

Promising review: "This product is equivalent to this decor similar to those at more expensive retailers such as Urban Outfitters and Anthropology for half the price! Easy to assemble anywhere you want in your home no drilling or nailing required." — Danielle Diaco

Price: $19.99
17
A faux marble granite adhesive
Turn your desk into something swoon-worthy with this adhesive. Since it's waterproof and stain-resistant, it'll also hold up well. All the Instagram flatlays you take will make it worth it.

Promising review: "I bought this marble contact paper to cover a wooden desktop that I also ordered from Amazon. The desk was cute as is but didn’t match my decor so I wanted to make it marble and it turned out so good! You can’t tell at all that it’s just contact paper!Great way to make things look more expensive for just a fraction of the price! The adhesive could be a tad stronger, so far it’s not lifting in any places but otherwise, it’s a great product for the price and can make some really cute projects with what’s left of my roll." — Stephanie R.

Price: $5.99+ (available in four sizes)
18
A set of popular fairy lights
Create a relaxing golden ambiance to help your kids head off into slumber.

Promising review: "Love the ease of these lights! I bought two sets for two different bedrooms for my daughters and they ABSOLUTELY love them! They are easy to hang up over the curtains. I love that I don’t have to worry about trying to string together several strands of Christmas lights that are way too long and super heavy over the curtain rod. The LED lights are very lightweight so they don’t put any extra weight on my curtain rods. Also, we love the different light modes that it can do. My girls love the warm glow that it gives to their bedrooms. The first thing my almost teenage daughter said was, 'My room looks like a Pinterest room!' So overall, it was a WIN-WIN! Definitely worth the money!" — stayathomemom

Price: $17.99+ (available in two colors)
19
A dust ruffle
Turn your bed into one you'd find in a fancy hotel. A dust ruffle also provides ample cover to use the space underneath your bed as storage, too!

Promising review: "I've wanted a bed skirt for a while but can't handle the ones that go on top of the box spring on my own. This is an awesome alternative. It went on very easily, stays in place and it looks more expensive than it cost." — Kindle Customer

Price: $9.99+ (available in four colors and four sizes)
20
A tiered wall mount shelf
This is so unique, it'll be a conversation starter in itself. Use it to add a little spice to that empty corner in your room.

Promising review: "This shelf is amazing. Bought it for my teenage daughter a room. She had it put together and installed in the room within a half-hour of receiving it. It looks so much more expensive than it was." — Tara J

Price: $19.68+ (available in five colors)
21
A set of adhesive backsplash tiles
Turn your grungy kitchen into something an interior decorator would create by simply adding these tiles to the wall. Just peel it off, stick it to your kitchen wall and bam! — new kitchen.

Promising review: "A friend of our handyman happens to be a finish carpenter and when he saw the tile said, I can put that up for you.' He did a beautiful job. As he worked he was amazed that this inexpensive tile had the look of glass tiles he had installed for someone at 6x the cost. He finished it with calking along the edge and rounded molding to match my cabinets in the corners a touch of silver outlet covers and I had a new expensive look for my kitchen and a fraction of the cost. So pleased." — Betsey Hoyt

Price: $24.98 (available in six colors)
22
A beautiful runner
This will bring some color to your otherwise neutral entryway, living room, or bedroom.

Promising review: "This rug came rolled up in thick plastic, and the quality and colors are just perfect. For the price, this rug is great. It blends well with my decor, and I like the fact that it is soft but seems durable. It's easy to vacuum to clean. If you are looking for a nice-looking not expensive rug, this is what you need." — Martha

Price: $22.83+ (available in 38 sizes and 12 colors)
23
A static cling decorative window film
Add some privacy to your windows or sliding doors by applying this film. It's ideal for those who live in apartments or houses in close proximity to neighbors.

Promising review: "Easy to apply and offer an expensive look to the home." — Guy S.

Price: $6.49+ (available in two colors and 10 sizes)
24
An under-cabinet wine rack
This will hold all your special glasses. It will not only turn heads, but make your home feel like a Michelin-star restaurant.

Promising review: "Great wine rack for my DIY bar project. Easy to install and looks way more expensive than it is. I’ve had multiple people already ask where it came from." — markg

Price: $21.93+ (available in four sizes and four colors)
25
A set of soap dispensers
Put your shampoo bottles to shame with this luxurious look. Reviewers like to use customizable labels to make their bottles look even more upscale!

Promising review: "Great price for how expensive these look and feel. They are very well made, thick glass and has a reassuring weight to them." — Felicia Brady

Price: $14.99+ (available in five colors)
