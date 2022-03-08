Shopping

Expensive-Looking Clothes That Are Machine Washable

Low maintenance dresses, sweaters and pants that are easy to clean.
This knitted sweater dress,delicate tie-back peasant dress and silky floral midi dress can all be thrown in the washing machine.

We all have those beloved clothing items in our closets that we might avoid wearing because, as much as we like them, we can’t easily toss them in the washing machine come laundry day. Whether it’s because the fabric is too fragile, prone to shrinkage or it just won’t look the same after a cycle in the wash, these high-maintenance pieces can feel like they are more trouble than they’re worth.

This list of delicate-looking dresses, sleek blazers, timeless sweaters, fashionable skirts and more not only look like expensive dry-clean worthy pieces, they can be tossed in the washing machine, too.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices, sizes and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A swingy faux wrap dress perfect for spring and summer
Use cold water to wash and you'll be golden! Plus, many reviewers say it's roomy enough to wear as a maternity dress. It's available in sizes S-XL and comes in 16 colors.

Promising review: "I wore this to a barn wedding and received compliments the entire day/night. It is so flowy, pretty, and very comfortable. Can’t go wrong here." —NeecerPromising review: "Bought this as a gift for my mom. Good value. Very good quality fabric that washes well and keeps its shape after air drying!" —Aaron Blackburn

Get it from Amazon for $30.99+.
2
Torrid
An ultra-classy and easy-to-care-for houndstooth pullover
This sweater does best if washed in cold water and is available in sizes M-6X.

Promising review: "I ordered this sweater and it has proven to be one of my favorites. Great look, very comfortable, and I get compliments every time I wear it!" —CRUZD

Get it from Torrid for $45.85.
3
amazon.com
A sleek satin blouse suitable for the office or going out
This versatile silky blouse is available in sizes XS–5XL and 88 different colors and patters.

Promising review: "This shirt is soooo cool! Fits as expected and the quality is great, much better than I anticipated and you can’t beat the price! It’s long enough to tie or leave unbloused! I’m loving this purchase." —Eloves Stila

Promising review: "I had low hopes for the quality of this product as I had bought a similar shirt from Zara and was hoping it’d fit the same. But once it arrived I was shocked by the look and feel. Even after washing it's remained the same. 10/10 will be buying more in the future." —Emily

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+.
4
Flo Atelier / Etsy
A striking full length taffeta maxi skirt for special events or galas
Wash in garment bag in cold water using a delicate cycle. Flo Atelier is a Bulgaria-based small business that makes impeccably tailored clothing worthy of its own Fashion Week show. It is available in sizes 0-24 and comes in 20 colors.

Promising review: "This skirt is flawless! The fabric is gorgeous and the quality is top-notch. The company has great customer service. They will definitely get more of my business!!!" —tracey olkus

Get it from Flo Atelier on Etsy for $89.10.
5
amazon.com
A versatile blazer that can add a touch of professionalism to any outfit
Wash this in cold water. It's available in sizes XS–XXL and come in 18 colors.

Promising review: "Love everything about this jacket. Stylish, can dress up or down, lightweight, and can be worn in the summer or winter. Fit is great! Was afraid it would be too short in the sleeves since I have long arms, but it fit great! I also rolled the sleeves up slightly one day for a more casual look." —catlvr

Promising review: "This is a lovely fit and fabric. Very comfortable, washes well, and looks smart or casual. Really like it and good value." —Jose Recinto

Get it from Amazon for $48.99.
6
Target
A gorgeous tie-waist dress that is light weight
This flowy and versatile dress is available in sizes 1X–4X and two prints.

Get it from Target for $39.99.
7
amazon.com
An elegant wrapped V-neck that's polished and fun
Wash with like colors, and keep in mind that reviewers say it runs small — consider sizing up if you're between sizes. It's available in sizes XS-XXL and comes in 24 colors.

Promising review: "Loved this top! Perfect for a date night and washed nicely! Other reviews said size up and I did — great advice!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+.
8
OceanaLinenHouse / Etsy
A beautiful linen tank with a surprising open tie-back
OceanaLinenHouse is a small business that specializes in the dreamiest made to order skirts, tops, blazers that are tailored to fit your unique measurements. It's recommended to wash this top on a gentle cycle using cold water and it's available in sizes 0–26 or pieces can be fitted to your custom measurements. This effortless tank also comes in 25 different colors.

Promising review: "What a pretty shirt of rich linen! My auntie loved everything about it, just as I did. The texture of the linen is supple and the golden yellow color even adds more to its beauty. I am a happy customer." —Soul

Get it from OceanaLinenHouse on Etsy for $54.99.
9
Amazon
A jaw-dropping and highly modern floor-length dress
This unique dress is available in sizes 2-4X and comes in 18 different prints.

Promising review: "Such a cool dress, fits perfectly and very well made! Wore it for New Year's in New York and was able to wear Heattech underneath without being noticed and stay warm! Will probably be purchasing other colors!" —Marina F.Promising review: "I really like this dress. I wear it often and it's comfy. Easy to wash, too." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $37.98+.
10
Boohoo
A knitted wrap dress, ideal for a classic winter wardrobe staple
This comfortable and flattering knee-length dress is suitable for a number of different occasions. It's available is sizes 12-20 and comes in three neutral colors.

Get it from Boohoo for $28.
11
Amazon
A cropped turtleneck with a side buttons detail and flowy drop sleeves
Available in sizes XXS–3X and five colors.

Promising review: "This cropped turtle neck sweater is soo soft and comfy!! Perfect for my high waisted jeans! So cute and the button detail gives it an extra flair. LOVE." —Amy M

Promising review: "Well made and holds up to the washing machine. It fit perfectly but more important it fit perfectly after two washes. It's well made and fashionable. I bought two colors — you won’t be dissatisfied." —laverne jones gore

Get it from Amazon for $44.90+.
12
Anthropologie
A gorgeous puff-sleeved peasant blouse with a smocked bodice
This perfect date night top is available in standard and petite sizes XS–XL and plus sizes 1X–3X; there's also a red version that's just available in standard sizes.

Promising review: "Love this top! Perfect with high-waisted jeans for a date night. Sleeves are not as puffy as the photo. The V-neck is not too low. Stretchy material." —banana321

Get it from Anthropologie for $80.
13
amazon.com
A flowy pair of palazzo pants for work, play or going out wear
Available in sizes XS–3XL and 26 colors.

Promising review: "I love these pants! They look like they’re from a nice women’s work clothing store. The elastic is a lifesaver for when I wear these to a big meal. And the cut and flow of the pant legs looks super professional. Plus, pockets!! I’ve worn these to social events and to work and gotten compliments on them in both scenarios. No one could believe I got them on Amazon. Super cute, high-quality material and appearance, and great value for a comfy, versatile pair of pants." —AE

Promising review: "I ended up buying five pairs in different colors and talked a friend into one. (She loves them). These are top quality. Tailored like fine trousers. Extremely comfortable, soft, flowing material. I can wear year round. Fit is perfect. Washed with no problem. I pressed a little because I like a polished look. They do not wrinkle with wearing. Bonus was they are such a good price!!!" —Chris

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+.
14
Urban Outfitters
A floral lace-back midi dress that's as pretty as it is delicate
Available in sizes XS–XL and two colors.

Promising review: "Love, love, love this dress! The pattern and colors are so pretty. The details on the back are stunning. And it has pockets! Runs true to size. I was a little worried about it being too long but it’s just right." —hdnchdhxn

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $79 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors).
15
amazon.com
A frilly and low maintenance V-neck mini dress
Available in sizes S–XL and comes in 17 colors and prints.

Promising review: "I found this dress to be super cute and affordable. I have worn twice and have washed twice and the material has held up very well. It is TTS but is very low-cut in the front. For a more conservative look I did safety pin the front because I am already busty being a DD. This is not see-through at all and can be worn for any occasion." —Chelsey D.

Get it from Amazon for $38.97+.
16
amazon.com
A swingy pleated maxi skirt with a cute bow that is dressy enough for events
Available in sizes XS–XL and 18 colors.

Promising review: "This skirt is just what I was hoping for. It's easily dressed up or down. I was nervous because of the price but the polyester has a nice feel — not chintzy. It is lightweight and falls nicely." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+.
17
Universal Standard
A crisp pair of dress pants to take you to the office, dinner with friends or to run errands
Available in sizes 4XS–4XL and three colors.

Promising review: "These should be called 'magic' pants! I love them. I have them in three colors (black, navy, plum). I’ve dressed them up for a night out, toned them down for the office, and kept them casual for weekend errands. They’re so versatile and make you look effortlessly put together. They’re also very comfortable and haven’t faded or lost shape even after multiple washes." —Natashia H.

Get it from Universal Standard for $88.
18
Old Navy
A pretty floral maxi dress with puffy sleeves and thigh slit
Wash on a gentle cycle. This dress is in available in regular sizes XS–4X, tall/petite sizes XS–XXL, and three patterns.

Promising review: "This dress is absolutely perfect. I love the fit and the material is extremely soft and comfortable. It makes me feel gorgeous and it looks formal enough for any event you might need it for. I loved it so much I bought two colors, definitely recommend!" —anonymous

Get it from Old Navy for $22 (originally $44.99).
19
amazon.com
A lacy cocktail dress for weddings, parties and more
Use a gentle cycle and tumble dry on low to clean this classic form fitting dress. It's also available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors.

Promising review: "Bought this dress sort of last minute for a wedding, and was so pleasantly surprised at how great it fit and how classy it looked. The dress hit around my knee, armpits weren't too tight, lace wasn't scratchy, I was very comfortable all night. I washed on delicate cycle in a mesh bag and hung dry, there were no issues with the lace after washing." —Aileen B.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+.
20
amazon.com
A sleek fitted turtleneck for adding a timeless look to any outfit
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 23 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I love this sweater! It washes well and hasn’t faded, even though I’m not careful about how I wash it. I have already ordered it in other colors. It’s a great value for the money." —MolB

Get it from Amazon for $22.90.
21
Asos
A silky-soft midi dress that is luxe-looking and perfect for your next event
Available in sizes 12–26.

Get it from Asos for $60.
22
Amazon
A button-down ribbed cardigan for an elevated take on the classic grandpa sweater
Available in sizes XXS–3X and three colors.

Promising review: "Nicest piece of clothing I’ve ever bought on Amazon. High quality, beautiful color, and fits well. Hope to see more like this." —P. Dumbaugh

Promising review: "Oh I love this sweater!!! It is so soft and so cuddly, I wear my sweater all the time. It washes like a dream. I couldn’t have bought a better product. I am so tempted to buy a second sweater in case something happens to my first one. You can’t go wrong with this sweater, it will keep you warm all the time." —Kathy Morris

Get it from Amazon for $49.90.
23
amazon.com
A pair high-waisted pants with tapered legs and a cinched bow at the waist
Available in sizes S–XXL and 40 colors, also available in sets of two or three.

Promising review: "A must-have!!! This pant is super cute, fits quite comfortably, and the material is very good quality. Its elastic makes it stay up nicely at the waist so that it doesn't shift when you stretch or sit. It goes nicely with a crop top without any exposure of skin. It can be worn on different occasions — dress it up with heels if you want a more formal look or dress it down if you are going for casually elegant. It's the popcorn pant I have always dreamt of!!!" —Fomba Kanneh

Promising review: "These are my new favorite go-to work pants. I fell in love with high-waisted pants for my office wear. Five stars. Buying more in other colors as we speak! Hold up nicely in the wash, too! I’ve washed and dried mine two times now — perfect!" —Heather and Alex

Get it from Amazon for $31.99+.
24
amazon.com
A super soft button-down that you can wear every day
Available in sizes S–XXL and 36 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "Love this shirt! Definitely getting in the other colors. I’ve washed it once so far and no complaints." —Jenna Lauren

Get it from Amazon for $19.84+.
A fluffy knee-length teddy coat that's both cozy and sophisticated

29 Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

shoppingPlus-SizeClothingdressesbusiness attire

