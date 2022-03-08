We all have those beloved clothing items in our closets that we might avoid wearing because, as much as we like them, we can’t easily toss them in the washing machine come laundry day. Whether it’s because the fabric is too fragile, prone to shrinkage or it just won’t look the same after a cycle in the wash, these high-maintenance pieces can feel like they are more trouble than they’re worth.
This list of delicate-looking dresses, sleek blazers, timeless sweaters, fashionable skirts and more not only look like expensive dry-clean worthy pieces, they can be tossed in the washing machine, too.
A swingy faux wrap dress perfect for spring and summer
An ultra-classy and easy-to-care-for houndstooth pullover
A sleek satin blouse suitable for the office or going out
A striking full length taffeta maxi skirt for special events or galas
A versatile blazer that can add a touch of professionalism to any outfit
A gorgeous tie-waist dress that is light weight
An elegant wrapped V-neck that's polished and fun
A beautiful linen tank with a surprising open tie-back
A jaw-dropping and highly modern floor-length dress
A knitted wrap dress, ideal for a classic winter wardrobe staple
A cropped turtleneck with a side buttons detail and flowy drop sleeves
A gorgeous puff-sleeved peasant blouse with a smocked bodice
A flowy pair of palazzo pants for work, play or going out wear
A floral lace-back midi dress that's as pretty as it is delicate
A frilly and low maintenance V-neck mini dress
A swingy pleated maxi skirt with a cute bow that is dressy enough for events
A crisp pair of dress pants to take you to the office, dinner with friends or to run errands
A pretty floral maxi dress with puffy sleeves and thigh slit
A lacy cocktail dress for weddings, parties and more
A sleek fitted turtleneck for adding a timeless look to any outfit
A silky-soft midi dress that is luxe-looking and perfect for your next event
A button-down ribbed cardigan for an elevated take on the classic grandpa sweater
A pair high-waisted pants with tapered legs and a cinched bow at the waist
A super soft button-down that you can wear every day