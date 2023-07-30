ShoppingBeautyhome

43 Worthy Swaps For Those Popular (And Expensive) Products You Refuse To Buy

Just because some people are willing to pay for name-brand stuff doesn't mean you have to.
By 

Cosrx snail mucin serum, Cushionaire sandals and Takeya water bottle
Amazon
Cosrx snail mucin serum, Cushionaire sandals and Takeya water bottle

Popular items from this list:

  • Cushionaire slides made to fit your feet like a glove
  • Cosrx snail mucin repairing essence
  • A vacuum-insulated Takeya water bottle
HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.

Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" — BB
$7.15+ at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A pack of two Venus Visage teeth whitening pens
Promising reviews: "Throw your expensive Crest Whitestrips away! Being the son of a dental hygienist, clean bright white teeth have always been important to me. Though I had my reservations about the whitening pen, it certainly didn't disappoint and works far better than the Whitestrips I've been using for the last several years, not to mention it's a much better deal for your money. I'm a total coffee connoisseur, which has always made having a bright white smile all the more challenging, but the Pen is giving me the upper hand." — Franknsd

"We like these better than Crest Whitestrips and for a fraction of the price! The Crest Whitestrips make my teeth way too sensitive, these work JUST AS WELL and no tooth sensitivity." — Travis Sheveland
$18.95 at Amazon
3
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
And a "flossing toothbrush"
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I personally just bought this and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."

Promising review: "I’m a dental hygienist of 16 years and typically use and recommend electric toothbrushes; however, this manual toothbrush is great! My teeth feel very clean after brushing for two minutes, similar to the way they would feel after using my Oral-B or Sonicare electric toothbrush. I’ll definitely purchase again!" — Beth
$9.90 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
Cushionaire slides made to fit your feet like a glove
Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "I bought these sandals before a three-week trip in Europe; I didn't want to pay for Birks but did want something in similar style with good arch support. I was a little skeptical about the low price, but gave them a shot...and they were the MOST comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I walked over 120 miles in them in three weeks on our trip and never once had foot pain. They broke in so quickly and were very supportive from the get-go — and still are! Highly recommend." — Han Lin
$29.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
Some cleaning tablets that'll rid your retainers and night guards of gunk
Some reviewers use these for cleaning vases too!

Promising review: "These are absolutely wonderful in cleaning my thermos. I use these once a week, and doing so prevents my thermos from developing a weird, old coffee smell. Much cheaper than buying thermos cleaner tablets, and I understand that the ingredients are the same." – Santo Esmeraldo
$5.74 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
Cosrx snail mucin repairing essence
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." — Kyoko Ozaki
$15.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A wildly popular set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of playtime when you're on the go — it'll fully recharge the earbuds in less than two hours.

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly vouches for these: "I was able to wear mine comfortably under my bucket hat while I slept on a very rocky bus ride from the Snæfellsnes Peninsula in Iceland. And while I was out exploring, the charging case easily fit in my coat pocket. I also use these on the reg in my everyday life to listen to Spotify and podcasts, and even talk on the phone. I have to charge them about once a week and always keep them in my coat pocket."

Promising review: "I bought these for the price and as a trial run on whether or not I could keep up with small wireless earbuds. I’ve had these for 6+ months now and they are pretty awesome for $25. Comes with a lot of different ear bud sizes, cancels noise well, the sounds is actually decent/better than I expected and I’ve accidentally thrown these into the washer and dryer and they still work the same. I was gifted AirPods and honestly find myself reaching for the Tozo buds more often because they’re so much more comfortable in my ears. Definitely will buy another pair if these die on me." — Liubhard
$29.99+ at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals eye cream
Promising review: "Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" — Lory Lacy
$14.99+ at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings
Promising review: "These are beyond soft and so dang cute. I love how these have the little cuts in the front. Super great spinoff of the Aerie Crossover. They fit shorter but honestly, they still look so cute. I kinda wish I would have sized up. I think I woulda been happier in them if I did, BUT still love them." — Sarah Elizabeth Zimmerman
$28.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A 20-pack (!) of extra thick magic cleaning pads
Promising reviews: "These are the best. Sooo much better than Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.Won't buy those anymore and these will last me a very long time. I scrubbed and they got everything clean and didn't break apart!!! Can even reuse if I wanted." — miguel mendez

"I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!" — Keisha Marie
$13.95 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A Simple Modern tumbler
Multiple reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either.

Get a closer look at it on TikTok.

Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" — Marie
$29.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
And a vacuum-insulated Takeya water bottle
Bonus: You can still plaster it in stickers like so many do with their Hydro Flask! You're the artist and your water bottle is your (sticker) canvas.

Promising review: "I purchased this bottle to replace my 40-ounce Hydro Flask. I thought that no other bottle could replace it. Boy was I wrong! This bottle has kept my water cold for more than 24 hours. I love the fact it has a leakproof spout on it. My Hydro Flask had the straw and it didn’t even reach down to the bottom of the bottle. With this bottle I get every ounce of water I filled it with." — TraMychael Ross
$27+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A pack of bamboo oil-blotting sheets
Promising review: "These are great for oily skin. I normally can get through half the day before my face looks like a grease pit and that's after applying anti-shine under makeup. These wipes are a miracle. They absorb quickly and I love having them in my purse. I normally use two a day — much better than Tatcha." — Leslie M.I Photographer
$6.95 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A loungewear set
Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" — Jenna
$52.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A versatile workout/lounge set
Promising reviews: "The quality is AMAZING! Very soft and comfortable. True to size with a good amount of stretch for daily activities. This is definitely a great alternative to Skims. Will be purchasing more in all colors!" — Rémi Lyn

"I don't need a Skims set after this. The material is soft and buttery, the perfect thickness, and hugs your curves. I'll admit that I was wary of this even being a good fit, but once I put it on, I knew I had to buy the other colors." — Toni Benjamin
$19.59+ at Amazon
16
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for everyday wear since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!"

Promising review: "This is a great, cheap alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint. It’s less pigmented and blends more easily, so it looks very natural." — Amazon Customer
$5.98+ at Amazon
17
Haley Zovickian / BuzzFeed
A 12-pack of soft microfiber makeup removing towels
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Haley Zovickian swears by these: "I only use these now to remove my makeup, including heavy mascara, and they are great for my sensitive skin. I do follow up with a gentle cleanser to cleanse my skin once all my makeup is off. They're big and dry quickly so you can use the same towel multiple times before having to wash it or switch to another one."

Promising review: "These things are so soft! Great for taking off makeup. I was using the Makeup Eraser before, but these are 100 times better. You just wet them, wipe off your makeup, rinse and hang out. I guess you could use a new one each day, but I they are very big so you can get a few days out of one. Great value for the money!" —Shopforbargains
$13.95+ at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks
For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal!

Promising review: "[Alternative] for the Laneige lip mask. This is the most moisturizing lip treatment in the market. When my lips started getting dry due to the cold season I was thinking of buying the Laneige lip mask, but it’s soooo expensive. This is a fraction of the cost and feels just the same. Very good product." — Riya
$9.90 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A double OuterEQ hammock
Promising review: "My friend bought me a one-person hammock of this brand for Christmas, and my boyfriend and I loved it, so we went out and bought the two-person one. It folds down really small and is very light. The material holds up nicely. We love it. Definitely would recommend. This hammock is comparable to the Eno brand. I think it is just as good for a fraction of the cost." — Amazon Customer
$19.99+ at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette
Also, if you follow beauty influencers, you miiiight notice this is extremely similar to the James Charles x Morphe palette, which cost almost $40.

Promising reviews: "Clearly time I got a new eyeshadow palette. Sargent Freddie Mercury (my not-even 4-pound bunny) made it his mission to destroy my James Charles overpriced palette. This palette is the same quality, maybe even nicer. This eyeshadow was put on at around 3 p.m. and it's almost 1 a.m., the 'highlight' stayed on my nose even with my mask on through a whole day of work. That blew my mind." — Daniel T Adams

"Best palette I've owned and you can't beat this price! The colors are beautiful and vibrant. They are also extremely pigmented, especially the shimmery colors, and they all seem to blend well. I'm happy to have every color I could ever want in an eyeshadow in the palm of my hands and I've been experimenting with colors I've never worn before!!" — Mary Diamond
$9.99 at Amazon
21
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Promising reviews: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Two Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." — Detti

"This product is fantastic; the best I've used in years! And the price can't be beat. It's [leagues] ahead of the well-known brand names that sell for five times as much and more!. Just one or two coats gives me length and volume. With the gloppy other brands, I'd given up wearing makeup at all. I have sensitive blue eyes — and did I say I'm old, which adds another layer of sensitivity — and this mascara don't bother my eyes at all, no redness or irritability." — Antonia Albany
$4.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
$5.94+ at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
BestLand's high-performance matte lipsticks
Promising reviews: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it!The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire

"Beautiful and soooo worth the money! Usually I always purchase either Stila Cosmetics or Kylie Jenner but both of those are very pricey and expensive, so I looked up matte lip glosses on Amazon and saw this and thought I would give it a try. I absolutely love it. Very easy to put on does not smudge, beautiful colors, very very happy about the size of it! I went and purchased set B now because I love this product!" — Vickyy
$11.88 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A popular checkerboard throw blanket
I've seen this throw pop up alllll over TikTok — you can spot it in this roundup of home decor!

Promising review: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10 tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors, patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket and Williams Sonoma faux fur blanket." — JH
$29.99+ at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
Buttery soft high-waisted leggings
Promising reviews: "AMAZING. I bought these to test against my Lululemon leggings ($100+) and I think I love these more. I wish there were more sizes in stock right now but its a fad on TikTok so I understand and will be patient to buy more. 😇" —Reina

"Currently 20 weeks pregnant and these are all I wear, I basically live in these leggings. They’re so stretchy and comfy, definitely recommend for pregnancy!" —Alba siviero

Get them from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL, with 25" or 28" inseam, and in 35 colors/patterns).
$20.99+ at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
Or a pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
$28.99 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A LuckyZ lightweight canvas backpack
Reviewers report that their 13-inch and even 15-inch laptops could fit inside this bag!

Promising review: "I took this bag on a trip with me and I swore if it stayed intact I would write a review so here I am. This bag looks flimsy but it’s really durable. I put my 15-inch MacBook, books, chargers, etc. It was filled to the brim and there’s not a seam ripped off or anything. If you are looking for something similar to a Kanken at a lower price point this is a very good bag." — Nicky Miller
$28.98+ at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
An eyebrow soap kit
Promising reviews: "I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia Beverly Hills, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." — Bailey M, Deacon

"This is so, so much better than the clear mascara that I was using. Ditto for the expensive eyebrow gel that I used before that. This stuff is: not crunchy, not crusty, and doesn't wear off, all day long. What it IS is nothing short of amazing: a little brow pencil and some of the eyebrow soap, and you have perfect brows all day, with no worries." — H. K. Rodman
$4.99+ at Amazon
29
Target
Or! E.l.f. Wow Brow
Check it out in a quick makeup look from TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira, who succinctly describes Wow Brow as "the tinted brow gel that does the job."

Promising review: "This product has replaced ALL of my high-end brow products. This is the most amazing brow stuff I’ve ever used. I don’t even have to fill in my brows because this has such great coverage. It’s a game changer!!" — Isabella
$5 at Amazon
30
Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer
Promising reviews: "I have extremely dark under eye circles. Honestly that is the only reason I wear makeup, is to cover them. I've used numerous kinds of concealers. Tarte Shape Tape, Mary Kay, Estée Lauder (assorted kinds), IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye, Clinique, Laura Mercier, Mac, and Bobby Brown. I usually spend anywhere from $25-30 on one tube of concealer and still feel unsatisfied with the coverage. Or it looks too heavy and thick by the time i set with a damp makeup sponge and powder (accentuating my under eye fine lines). This little gem is great. I use this concealer every day instead of all my high-end brand concealers. It's full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, not drying and not too liquidy. I'm so happy I gave this a try, will definitely be keeping this baby in my every day makeup bag." — Brittney

"Oh my gosh. I have spent so much money on expensive concealers and this is my all-time favorite. I’m 61 and starting to get crepey skin under my eyes. Other concealers make it worse, but I also have dark circles so I feel like I need something. And this is it! Moisturizing, silky and covers the circles. I love it!" — Lynnette Smith
$8.80 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
Broadway's long-lasting clear lip gloss set
All three will leave your pout plump and glossy, whether worn on their own or over lipstick!

Promising review: "I have tried so many lip glosses from Mac to Kylie to Shea Moisture and Kiehls and I have to say this is by far THE best lip gloss. It is sooo smooth and glossy and doesn’t have that normal stickiness to it, which is absolutely amazing!" — Paige
$4.49 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
Long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint
A few reviewers compare the rosy nude shade to Charlotte Tilbury's popular Pillow Talk lipstick; other similar products mentioned include YSL Velvet Cream and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint.

Promising reviews: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." — Lexi Lee
$9.90 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
Eva Naturals' vitamin C serum
Reviewers say it's especially effective for sensitive, acne-prone skin and oily/combination skin types (though reviewers with dry skin report great results too). And multiple people compare it to SkinCeuticals' vitamin C serum — which, if you're unaware, retails for a whopping $182, folks.

Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE this serum. I was spending an absurd amount of money on SkinCeuticals products. This serum is way better. My skin is clearer and more bright. The only negative about this serum is the smell. It's awful! I will tolerate it and continue to use it because of its effectiveness and price!" — Tish

"I am a licensed esthetician who deals with hormonal cystic acne that leaves scarring on my sensitive skin. My skin has improved so much since I started using this product!!! For the first couple of weeks, my skin purged out any underlying blemishes but afterward was clearer + smoother than I’ve seen it in YEARS! I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!! I love that it not only targets my acne scarring with the vitamin C but also soothes the redness with the niacinimide, has retinol, AND helps minimize my blackheads and pore size with the salicylic acid. 😭 It is the perfect product for my sensitive oily acne prone skin!" — Jackie
$14.99 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A slightly cropped half-zip pullover
Promising reviews: "I saw this sweatshirt advertised by an influencer on TikTok. I was blown away by the quality of this jacket!! It’s super soft and it fit perfectly." — Rebecca Slattery

"Love it. So soft and comfortable. Such a great fit. Totally looks like Lululemon." — ahnjloo
$39.99 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A chunky-heeled designer lookalike
Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising reviews: "I’ve been wanting the Versace ones but obviously can’t afford them. I saw a TikToker share these so I snatched them up immediately. I’m in love!!! I’m a 5.5 in heels so I got the 5 and they fit perfectly. They are pretty comfy too, which is nice. I’m thinking about getting them in different colors now." — Courtney Van Court

"Baby goooorl... March yourself into the checkout browser because these are so so so good!! They're really comfortable, which I wasn't expecting all except for the ankle strap, but I think that's because I'm sensitive??? The height was something I was a little scared of, but they're so easy to walk in, I suppose the platform cancels out a portion of the heel. Obviously they're not perfect, but if you want that, you should probably go talk Versace with $1,800 in your pocket." — Anika
$45.88+ at Amazon
36
www.amazon.com
Garnier Micellar cleansing water
Promising reviews: "I was skeptical about this product at first but I am so glad I decided to buy it. It really removes my makeup, even waterproof mascara with ease. It has no smell and doesn't leave my face oily. It reminds me of my Bioderma that I got in the UK. And for this price, amazing!" — Kat

"I've been using makeup wipes my whole life because I didn't even know this existed. I saw it in stores but nobody ever told me what this was. This is literally amazing, buy reusable pads and this and you're set for life. I'm really upset nobody ever told me what this stuff was. I don't understand why makeup wipes even exist...this cleanses your face, takes off your makeup.Nobody should not know what this stuff is." — Amazon Customer
$3.99+ at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
Peach Slices acne spot dots
Peach Slices is part of Peach & Lily, a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.

Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.

Promising reviews: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain." — Savannah Wilson

"So I have been usually these for about a year now. I have tried Mighty Patch and a few others, none I feel really worked or worked as well. This product is MY GO-TO and I have turned so many others to it." — Melodie G
$4.88 at Amazon
38
www.amazon.com
An illuminating L'Oreal moisturizer
Promising review: "This is EXACTLY what I was looking for. I apply after moisturizer and makeup, highlighting under my eyes and brow bones. Not too sparkly, just makes me look like I’ve had enough coffee. Seems to last through hot and sweaty Florida days, so that’s a plus. I’ve tried other luminizers, and for me they are usually too sparkly or weirdly colored. I tried an $$ Glossier one that remained strangely sticky the whole time it was on my skin. I will purchase again!" — DLW
$12.97 at Amazon
39
www.amazon.com
A pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots
As an added bonus, there are no visible labels from the company on the shoe. (And reviewers say they're even easier to pull on than Uggs!)

Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis, which I love. They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." — Kamryn
$76.20+ at Amazon
40
www.amazon.com
A simple tennis bracelet
Promising review: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." — Trysten Walters
$17.95+ at Amazon
41
www.instagram.com
The Ordinary's AHA 30% peeling solution
Here are some other skincare products designed to help you get a more even skin tone, BTW.

This solution uses a mixture of glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acid. The first two are alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) that exfoliate the skin's outer layer while the last one, a beta hydroxy acid (BHA), reduces pore congestion.

Promising review: "This is my new favorite peel product! In 10 minutes, my skin looked glowy and smooth, and felt soft and even. There was zero irritation, just healthy, happy skin. Babyfacial works, but always left my skin red, extra oily, and hot to the touch. Not this product though! Not to mention it literally costs less than 10% of what Babyfacial costs." — ClaireEB
$9.50 at Sephora
42
www.amazon.com
Eve Hansen hydrating hyaluronic acid serum
Promising review: "So far I have used about four bottles of this product. I use it like a serum and put a few drops on my face and décolleté before I apply moisturizer in the morning or night cream. I see the same outstanding results I did see with the TNS Serum — just for a fraction of the price!!!" — nana bendick
$17.98+ at Amazon
43
www.amazon.com
A Fossil watch if you like to sport a little bling on your wrist
It's also water-resistant up to 330 feet and safe for bathing, swimming, or snorkeling!

Promising review: "I was going to get the Michael Kors rose gold watch, but decided to go with this one due to the great price and my familiarity with Fossil watches and how great they are made. I was not disappointed. The crystal dial is just enough to make it look really expensive and add a touch a bling! I totally recommend it." — Tina Beanie
$96 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A Trtl neck pillow

37 Travel Products You’ll Gush About To Your Friends Almost As Much As The Actual Vacation

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE