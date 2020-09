9 Expensive Skin Care Products That Are Worth The Splurge

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer

La Mer

La Mer is legendary for its luxury skin care that comes with an extreme price tag attached, but if you ask Heygorjess founder Jessica Franklin , who’s been using the product since the age of 14, she says the price is more than justified. “My aunt used to buy the huge $1,000 tubs of it and I always wondered why anyone would spend that much on a face cream. But she swore by it and I believed her because she was 60 at the time and looked great with barely any wrinkles,” she said. Once Franklin was able to afford her own bottle in her 20s, she didn’t hesitate to splurge. “Even though it’s very rich and creamy, it still works with my acne-prone skin as well,” she said of the thick moisturizer that lasts about three months.