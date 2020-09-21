9 Expensive Skin Care Products That Are Worth The Splurge

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence

SK-II

Essences became a popular beauty product a few years ago and Blakely has been using the SK-II essence for more than five years. The formula is designed for all skin types, from normal to oily to combination, and is intended to improve skin’s texture and reduce fine lines. Blakely says the liquid, which is applied to the skin after cleansing, has made her skin softer, smoothes out texture and works on dark spots. “A quarter size patted into your skin does the job. I prefer to use this at night, when the body naturally goes through repair, allowing me to get about three months of use per bottle,” Blakely noted.