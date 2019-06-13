Listen To Firsthand Accounts Of The Stonewall Riots In Augmented Reality

When the NYPD barged into the Stonewall Inn arresting LGBTQ patrons on June 28, 1969, they did not expect the community to fight back. But fed up with years of abuse and oppression, that’s exactly what the community did ― rioting and occupying the streets into the early morning hours.

Today, 50 years later, RYOT creatively reimagines a scene in front of the Stonewall Inn on that fateful night in full augmented reality. The team built a digital Stonewall Inn, complete with five different characters who share their stories, culled from decades’ worth of interviews. As users walk around the space and tap on each “play” icon, they’ll hear the various stories and perspectives from those who were there. These historical figures include Sylvia Rivera, Raymond Castro, Yvonne Ritter, Lucian K. Truscott IV, and Deputy Inspector Seymour Pine.

Experience the Stonewall Riots in AR To access the immersive experience, view this article on the latest version of the HuffPost iOS app using an iPhone 6S or newer. Content is not compatible with Android. Instructions to see the Stonewall Experience: Tap on the image to open the experience.

Next, your phone will need to find out where the floor is. Bring your phone close the floor and move it from side to side several times.

When your phone finds the floor, you will see a transparent object. Tap on the screen to 'stick' the object to the floor. You will then see the whole 3D object in front of you.

Walk around the 3D object.

Tap on the play buttons to start and stop sound

Thank you CyArk for providing the Stonewall Inn model, with a special thanks to Iron Mountain. We would also like to thank PlayHybrid for the environment, character and engineering design.

Audio recordings of Raymond Castro, Yvonne Ritter, Lucian K. Truscott IV and Deputy Inspector Seymour Pine provided by WGBH Media Library & Archives. Audio recordings of Sylvia Rivera courtesy of Making Gay History. Find the Making Gay History podcast on all major podcast platforms and at www.makinggayhistory.com.

RYOT Credits:

Executive Producers: Jake Sally & Josh Gold

Producers: Eric Day & Fabrizio Alliata

Director: Fabrizio Alliata

Business Affairs: Benjamin Procter

Business Development: Ceren Ates

Sound Design: Erik Lohr

CG Content Lead: Guenever Goik

Art Director: Ricky Baba

Head of Studio Engineering: Colleen O’Hagan

Head of Product Engineering: Herve Bizira

Project Manager: Daryl Chong

Article Written By: Alexander Seedman