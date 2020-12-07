NOW PLAYING

Experimentation Is Key In A Child’s Hair Journey: Here’s How These Parents Are Championing It

Parents Ellie and Ashley believe this experimentation is crucial to a child’s journey to confidence and self-esteem, and they know this from personal experience. “Being an LGBTQ person growing up, I developed what you would call hair heroes, including David Duchovny and Hugh Grant,” Ellie says. “I remember as a kid spending hours trying to comb my hair certain ways to look like them. So, when it comes to the kids and their different requests, we encourage a lot of experimentation.”