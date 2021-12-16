Cheddar, Gruyere, Brie, Stilton. The lists of cheeses that exist is nearly as great as the adoration they garner. This salty, complex and protein-rich food has its place at tables all over the globe, and frankly that’s all “gouda” with us, and probably for someone you know, too.

Liz Thorpe, an author, cheese expert and turophile extraordinaire, told HuffPost why this ubiquitous and tasty treat has persisted for so long in the diets of millions.

“Ask people about cheese and they think of gooey, melty, snacky, cozy foods from the time they were little. Your body is evolutionarily designed to love cheese as a high-fat, high-protein, mineral-rich food. Your lizard brain knows more of this is power food for your body,” Thorpe said. “But at its most fundamental, I’d suggest that people love cheese because there is an insane variety of flavor and nearly everyone can find at least one cheese they think is delicious.”

Thorpe also noted the broader significance that cheese plays and the ways in which it is truly representative of a region’s specific culture, history and industry.

“Cheese is hugely significant in human culture broadly, and in specific country’s and region’s cultures more narrowly. All of the major styles of cheese we know today evolved in very specific geographic and cultural conditions. As a result, eating a certain kind of cheese is like stepping through a window in time,” Thorpe said.

Kendall Antonelli, owner of the iconic Antonelli’s Cheese Shop in Austin, Texas, reminded us that cheese is universal and requires no prerequisites in order to be enjoyed, namely because of its modest origin.

“While cheese has (problematically) been portrayed as some elite, bougie food, the truth is that cheese is by, for and of the people. Historically, turning milk into cheese was a way to preserve an important protein source, avoiding spoilage and waste, while also guaranteeing a nutrient-rich food in fall and winter seasons when dairy animals weren’t milking,” Antonelli said.

So what are the makings of great cheese?

Carlos Yescas, a cheese advocate who founded the Lacteo Network in order to bring awareness to Latin American cheesemakers, says it’s all in the milk.

“Good milk. Not only does it have to have good amounts of fat and protein, it also needs to be clear of pathogens and taste delicious. If the cheese is bland, it probably came from poor quality milk. I prefer cheese made with raw milk, which not only tastes good, but there is also complexity of flavors,” Yescas said.

According Thorpe, a good cheese is a balanced one in terms of taste, accompanied by other lingering flavors whether they be nutty, mushroomy or creamy. But most importantly, “A great cheese is one you think is great. So to all the spray cheese lovers out there, you do you,” Thorpe said.

Whether your idea of cheese consumption is a comforting bowl of homemade mac and cheese or a sophisticated evening of wine and cheese pairings, it’s clear that this unifying substance is a harbinger of enjoyment no matter what its form.

With the help of these knowledgeable cheese experts/lovers, we created a list of “mould”-breaking gifts that can help you or someone you know enjoy their cheese that much more.