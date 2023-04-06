Home & LivinghomeGardening
An Expert’s Guide To Successful Gardening

Whether you're a pro planter or a nursery newbie, the garden experts at Lowe's are ready and available to equip you with the tools you need for the greenest garden around.
HuffPost's Branded Creative Team

We chatted with garden expert Bill Ferimer, a Lowe’s red vest associate from Wilmington, North Carolina, about growth, what to avoid when gardening, and more. Here’s what he had to say about nurturing your green thumb.

What are some common mistakes that beginner gardeners tend to make and how can they be avoided?

Bill Ferimer: The biggest mistake people tend to make when starting their nursery is not knowing their growing zone. As a result of that, they often purchase the wrong plants for their area or for the time of year. I would say the second most common mistake I see is people not being aware of the light requirements for each plant that they purchase.

To avoid some of these common mistakes, familiarize yourself with growing zones to pick the right plant for your area or time of year. States in the northernmost U.S. can fall under coldest zones 1-3, while states like Florida and Hawaii will be higher on the scale and more forgiving to tropical plants. You can also check in with a Lowe’s associate who are trained garden center experts or the Lowe’s Grow Together code on the plant tag to see how much light a plant needs.

We also found that the most common challenges for homeowners planning a garden are a lack of experience, information, and confidence in their skills and abilities. More than two-thirds of homeowners have even felt, at least once, like they were failing at some aspect of their gardening. In regard to these qualms, it’s important to remember that gardening is meant to be an enjoyable, accessible experience — dive in confidently, and if you find yourself in a state of uncertainty, reach out to an expert.

Hands of a woman holding a flower
Getty Images
Hands of a woman holding a flower

Is there anything customers with children or pets should keep in mind when planning their home gardens?

BF: Some plants are not safe for kids and pets. It’s important that prospective gardeners do their research or interact with our outside lawn and garden associates to make sure they make an informed decision. For a list of plants that are child and pet-friendly, check out Lowe’s resources on the subject.

Are there any tried and true methods you would recommend for improving the health and productivity of home gardens?

BF: Most plants die from either a lack of water or from too much water. Following the guidelines on the plant tag that accompanies your plant is essential. Adjusting your regimen over time based on how your plant reacts is a good rule of (green) thumb.

Man trims bonsai tree in greenhouse
Getty Images
Man trims bonsai tree in greenhouse

What’s your favorite plant and why?

BF: Camellias, because they bloom when everything else is out of season.

What are the most common plants consumers are shopping for or asking about this year?

BF: Snapdragons. They’ve got a brilliant hue and are available in a variety of colors. They’re also an integral nectar plant for bees and pretty resilient to the cold, which are added bonuses.

Our study found that on average, homeowners have 7 indoor plants and 28 outdoor ones. This season, we’re seeing that many are planning vegetable gardens — with a specific interest in tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers — while others are excited to start herb, container, and flower gardens. For flower gardens specifically, we’re seeing that knockout roses are trending this spring.

Snapdragons in field
Getty Images
Snapdragons in field

Are there any gardening challenges or products that the team has already received more inquiries or questions about this year compared to last?

BF: We have a local plant group consisting of master gardeners that show up every weekend to our Lowe’s location and set up a table answering questions and assisting our customers. We’ve typically seen that customers are most interested in asking these experts for tips on soil types, fertilizers, and pest control, which our survey found are three areas homeowners say they are least knowledgeable about. We’ve also experienced interest around organic gardening supplies, and receive questions about organic soil, fertilizer, and mulch.

We have also seen an increased interest from customers wanting to build raised garden beds, which is why we’re offering a free workshop for adults wanting to learn this skill in late April. We also offer workshops for adults and kids all season long to engage the whole family in hands-on projects.

Take the guesswork out of gardening and visit the experts at Lowe’s. And for all other nursery inquiries, visit Lowe’s gardening “How-To” resources.

This article was paid for by Lowe's and created by HuffPost's Branded Creative Team. HuffPost editorial staff did not participate in the creation of this content.

