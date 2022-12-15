Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2023

Turkey

Gabriela Bianchini / EyeEm via Getty Images

“I think that Turkey will become more popular in 2023 for a number of reasons, one being that there are several airports in the U.S. with direct flights to Turkey, making it very attainable,” Susag said.



She added that the variety of Turkish cities can appeal to many types of travelers.



“They have Istanbul, which is the airport most people would fly into, and there is an abundance of things to do and see,” Susag explained. “Antalya is another amazing city that is known for its gorgeous beaches and rich history. Finally, one of my favorite places in Turkey is Cappadocia, and I’ve noticed that slowly it is becoming more popular with social media over this past year. It has one of the most unique landscapes I’ve ever seen and not to mention, it’s one of the best places in the world for hot air balloons.”