Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2024

Year after year, American travelers flock to destinations like Paris, Cancun and London. While these locations are popular for a reason, there are plenty of other emerging spots to draw more tourists in the future.
With that in mind, we asked experts in the travel space to share their predictions for next year’s trending travel destinations. Keep scrolling for 27 countries, cities, islands and other locales to inspire your next vacation.
Slovenia
AleksandarGeorgiev via Getty Images
Vietnam
Martin Puddy via Getty Images
Guadalajara, Mexico
Jeff Schneiderman via Getty Images
Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
Pgiam via Getty Images
Tromsø, Norway
RelaxFoto.de via Getty Images
South Africa
Johannes Mann via Getty Images
Outaouais, Quebec
Manuel ROMARIS via Getty Images
Menorca, Spain
Gaizka Portillo Benito via Getty Images
Benguerra Island, Mozambique
Martin Harvey via Getty Images
Tirana, Albania
Westend61 via Getty Images
Salta, Argentina
lechatnoir via Getty Images
British Virgin Islands
Laurie Chamberlain via Getty Images
Wroclaw, Poland
joe daniel price via Getty Images
Istanbul, Turkey
Nikada via Getty Images
Costa Rica
OGphoto via Getty Images
Japan
Jackyenjoyphotography via Getty Images
San Andres Island, Colombia
Julian Wijata via Getty Images
New Orleans, Louisiana
Peter Unger via Getty Images
Bhutan
Kelly Cheng via Getty Images
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Karl Hendon via Getty Images
Cape Verde
ICHAUVEL via Getty Images
Georgia
Stefan Cristian Cioata via Getty Images
Switzerland
mbbirdy via Getty Images
Bangkok, Thailand
Deejpilot via Getty Images
Hanalei Bay, Hawaii
M.M. Sweet via Getty Images
Sardinia, Italy
Mieneke Andeweg-van Rijn via Getty Images
Indonesia
TravelCouples via Getty Images
