Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2024

Georgia

Stefan Cristian Cioata via Getty Images

“Nestled between Europe and Asia, Georgia is like a beautifully written book that keeps you hooked from start to finish,” Lau said. “Tbilisi, the capital, is a melting pot of cultures with its diverse architecture and winding, cobblestone streets. But the real charm of Georgia lies in its untouched nature ― think snow-capped peaks, verdant vineyards, and a stunning Black Sea coastline.”



This under-the-radar destination is due for a popularity boost next year.



“Georgia is home to some of the warmest and kindest hospitality, rich culture, and amazing food,” Susag echoed. “Also, all the wine lovers out there will love Georgia due to their major wine regions. Travelers are finding that Georgia has a variety of landscapes, making it the perfect destination for hiking and camping, but it also offers the relaxing escape you might be looking for in all of their spa resorts. There is truly something to enjoy for every kind of traveler.”