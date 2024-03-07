These Comfy Gym-To-Office Pants Can Get You Through Your Entire Day

“must have! This pants are so cute! So comfy! And versatile! Could be worn walking, chilling, or dressed up to go out! So happy with my purchase! I was curious of sizing. I ordered an XXS and the fit perfect! I’m 5’3 115!” — Lc34

“Outstanding. I don’t usually leave reviews on purchases, but these pants deserve a glowing review. I bought them for those days when I want to go to the gym before coming into the office and have no time or place to change. They look so sharp they can pass for office wear, yet they are extremely comfortable, great for a workout and will be perfect for travel too. For a reference - I am between US size 6 and 8, tried both Small and Medium, Small looks perfect.” — Waggsie

“Bought Explorer trousers for casual wear. Fabric amazing, so comfy and definitely are a smart/casual look. I’m a size 8 and purchase xs in Sweaty Betty Power leggings but opted for size S in these trousers as I wanted a loose fit and they are perfect as they have the tie waist. Absolutely love them and plan to order in navy too. Would highly recommend” — Calaine

“I bought these to wear on a long haul flight. Comfortable and stretchy. The passenger next to me spilt a drink on me and it dried off almost immediately.

I would highly recommend.” — KK26

“Simply the best everyday trousers. My absolute favourite trousers. So comfortable and light to wear, a great fit and they wash and dry well. Love them.” – RosieJ