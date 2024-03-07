These Comfy Gym-To-Office Pants Can Get You Through Your Entire Day

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Few things are more glorious than stumbling upon the perfect pair of trousers, especially when they’re versatile enough to go from the gym to the office. And while that might sound like a contradictory statement, we can confirm that they’re real and they’re spectacular.
Recently, while unearthing some wardrobe-rut-busting apparel at Nordstrom, we stumbled across a pair of pants that had HuffPost readers’ proverbial names written all over them: Sweaty Betty’s Explorer pants. These cropped, tapered trousers are about to dethrone your beloved office sweatpants and become the next staple in your clothing repertoire.
These delightful cuties really split the difference between cozy joggers and chic trousers beautifully, making them suitable for all kinds of situations, from a day spent lounging at home to hitting the town or even while traveling.
Reviewers can’t stop swooning over these perfect everyday pants, raving about their versatility, sharp silhouette and how easy they are to keep clean. (More than one person noted that water and stains seem to slide right off.)
They’re available in black and navy blue in two different inseam lengths (25″ and 27″) and sizes XXS–XXL. They have two front slant pockets for keeping small items close at hand.
These pants are in high demand, so make sure you check both sites to find your preferred sizing. Overall, they’ve earned a 4.5-star rating at the Sweaty Betty website and 4.4 stars at Nordstrom.
The Explorer pants are made with stretchy, lightweight fabric that won’t crease and feature a tapered leg that is as flattering and chic as it gets. They’re easy to throw on and pair with everything from a cozy chunky sweater to a button-down blouse or even a casual tank. The elastic waistband promises to keep from digging into your sides and will keep you comfy all day long without looking frumpy.
Take a peek at a few reviews below and pick up a pair of these perfect everyday pants for yourself. The mid-range price is on the higher side than other options, but the quality and cut speak for themselves and make these pants a worthy investment.
Promising reviews:
“must have! This pants are so cute! So comfy! And versatile! Could be worn walking, chilling, or dressed up to go out! So happy with my purchase! I was curious of sizing. I ordered an XXS and the fit perfect! I’m 5’3 115!” — Lc34
“Outstanding. I don’t usually leave reviews on purchases, but these pants deserve a glowing review. I bought them for those days when I want to go to the gym before coming into the office and have no time or place to change. They look so sharp they can pass for office wear, yet they are extremely comfortable, great for a workout and will be perfect for travel too. For a reference - I am between US size 6 and 8, tried both Small and Medium, Small looks perfect.” — Waggsie
“Bought Explorer trousers for casual wear. Fabric amazing, so comfy and definitely are a smart/casual look. I’m a size 8 and purchase xs in Sweaty Betty Power leggings but opted for size S in these trousers as I wanted a loose fit and they are perfect as they have the tie waist. Absolutely love them and plan to order in navy too. Would highly recommend” — Calaine
“I bought these to wear on a long haul flight. Comfortable and stretchy. The passenger next to me spilt a drink on me and it dried off almost immediately.
I would highly recommend.” — KK26
“Simply the best everyday trousers. My absolute favourite trousers. So comfortable and light to wear, a great fit and they wash and dry well. Love them.” – RosieJ