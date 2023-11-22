What's Hot

U.S.-Canada Border Crossings Closed After Explosion At Rainbow Bridge

“As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time,” the FBI Buffalo Field Office said.
An explosion at a bridge that links the United States and Canada near Niagara Falls has led to the closing of all nearby border crossings between the two countries, according to multiple reports.

The FBI Buffalo Field Office and local, state and federal authorities are investigating the incident, according to the FBI. The explosion reportedly occurred when a car coming from Canada was attempting to enter the U.S. via the Rainbow Bridge, according to local outlet WIVB.

“I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation,” Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said. “State agencies are on site and ready to assist.”

“As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time,” the FBI Buffalo Field Office said in a post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

