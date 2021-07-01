Large Explosion Rocks South L.A. During Police Seizure Of Illegal Fireworks

A police effort Wednesday to remove thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks from a home in South Los Angeles ended in an explosion that left people injured, cars destroyed and debris strewn across the neighborhood.

An anonymous tip led police to East 27th Street, where they seized more than 5,000 pounds of fireworks from behind a house, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

One man, Arturo Cejas III, was arrested for alleged possession of destructive devices.

The bomb squad was in the process of removing the fireworks when they detonated, the LAPD said in a statement online.

“Some of the fireworks were being stored in our Bomb Squad trailer as a precautionary measure. Unknown at this time what caused an explosion,” it said.

The spokesperson would not comment on the circumstances surrounding the explosion and said more details would be forthcoming.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it was attending to more than nine people who had been injured. The condition of the victims was not clear. The LAFD said it was on standby for the police department’s disposal of the fireworks when “a large explosion occurred.”

LAFD said several structures sustained varying levels of damage. Its urban search-and-rescue task force was evaluating the structural integrity of the most heavily damaged building on the street.

Several news stations remained at the scene late Wednesday. KCAL-TV reported that the explosion happened during a planned detonation shortly after 7:30 p.m. A number of journalists shared footage and images of the blast and its aftermath:

