ilona titova via Getty Images Don't kiss Cyber Week goodbye just yet because these deals, from some of HuffPost readers favorite brands, are still live.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 over, you’re probably waiting for your orders to be delivered to your door.

And while you might’ve had to decide between the boots you’ve been eyeing and the beauty products that your skin’s been begging you for, chances are you have left some things “saved for later” that you really wanted.

Luckily, since Cyber Week starts earlier and earlier each year — with retailers offering deep discounts way ahead of Black Friday — it’s no surprise that it hasn’t ended yet, either. Lots of sites have extended Cyber Monday sales into today, Dec. 3, with many likely continuing into the week ahead.

You’ll still be able to snag some steals before the decade’s up. If you’re planning a glittery New Year’s Eve outfit or just looking for sheets for a good night’s sleep, we found sales that are happening post-Cyber Monday.

And the best part? These deals are still on par with what brands offered during Cyber Week.

Check out the post-Cyber Monday sales that are still happening right now for a limited time:

If you weren’t too on board with Anthropologie’s 50% off final sale on Cyber Monday, you’re in luck: the site’s offering an additional 30% off sale items (which was their deal on Black Friday) and free shipping over $50 (it’s usually only over $150 for AnthroPerks members).

Known for their colorful and sticker-filled planners, which might be something to get before 2020′s here, ban.do is offering 30% off sitewide with code THIRTYOFF.

While it’s not exactly the same as their Cyber Week deal (which was 50% off full-price items), Banana Republic’s offering 40% off your purchase today and an extra 20% off on blouses and men’s button-down shirts.

You’ll have to sign up by email to access Brooklinen’s extended sale, but the site is offering 20% everything. So it might be time to snag those sheets you’ve been dreaming of.

Cyber Week’s not over for Clinique — you can still get 25% off and a six-piece gift set any order over $65 with code 25OFF and a free full-sized bestselling product with any $75 order.

The cult-favorite beauty brand’s still offering 30% off sitewide.

For Cyber Tuesday, Dermstore’s having an up to 25% off sale on holiday sets with code TUESDAY that would make any beauty lover happy for the holidays.

As a post-Cyber day treat, J.Crew extended their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. You can get 50% off your purchase with code MONDAY.

Kate Spade’s known for their colorful coats and statement sparkle. The brand’s offering 50% off everything on their site with code CYBERFUNDAY. That even includes sale items. Just keep in mind that it is final sale for everything so you won’t be able to return or exchange an order.

With the holiday season comes the holiday parties. Luckily, you won’t need to get a dress for every occasion when you can just rent an outfit. Cyber Tuesday’s the last day to get 50% off your first month of Rent The Runway’s Unlimited membership with code YOUDIDGOOD.

Final sale items are an additional 20% off at Revolve with code CYBER20.

Finding the perfect bra isn’t the easiest of tasks. But you be able to find one in True&Co’s selection. You can get 25% off sitewide right now with code BESTDEAL25.

Urban Outfitters kicked off their “25 Days of UO Rewards” and today, UO members get early access to sweaters and cold weather accessories that are 30% off.