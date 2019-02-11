'Extra' Host A.J. Calloway Suspended Amid New Sexual Misconduct Allegations

“Extra” host A.J. Calloway has been suspended following multiple claims of sexual misconduct.

Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show, said in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter that the decision was made amid fresh allegations against the 44-year-old.

“Upon becoming aware of allegations of sexual misconduct against A.J. Calloway, we began an internal review to determine whether there had been any misconduct by Mr. Calloway on ’Extra' and whether any employee of the show had been the victim of any such misconduct,” the statement read. “To date, we have found nothing to suggest that Mr. Calloway has ever engaged in workplace misconduct.”

Last year, author and activist Sil Lai Abrams accused Calloway of sexual assault. Though Abrams reported Calloway to police after the alleged incident in 2006, the case was later dismissed on procedural grounds. Then in January, The Daily Beast reported that another two women who wanted to remain anonymous had also accused Calloway of sexual assault.

THR reportedly plans to publish a new story with further allegations against the host.

“In light of additional allegations brought to our attention, we are expanding our ongoing inquiries, and Mr. Calloway has been suspended pending further review,” the statement from Warner Bros. said. “We take such allegations very seriously and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure a safe and inclusive workplace for all of our employees.”

Calloway’s lawyer, Lisa E. Davis, said her client denies the allegations.

“He vehemently denies that he ever assaulted anyone and looks forward to clearing his name,” Davis said, per The Associated Press.