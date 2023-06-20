“Extraction 2” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Released on June 16, this action thriller is a sequel to 2020′s “Extraction.” Both films are based on the graphic novel “Ciudad” by Ande Parks and star Chris Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary hired for dangerous rescue missions. Though the first movie received mixed to average reviews, critics are writing more favorably about its bolder sequel.

The second most popular movie of the moment is the 2018 Clint Eastwood crime drama “The Mule,” which follows an aging Korean War veteran as he becomes a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. The film also features Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña, Dianne Wiest and Andy García.

Advertisement

Netflix "Extraction 2" on Netflix.

Next in the ranking is “Take Care of Maya,” a heartbreaking documentary about a Florida family’s nightmarish experience after taking their daughter to the hospital with a mystery ailment ― only to have authorities remove her from their custody.

A number of kid-friendly animated films are also trending at the moment ― namely, “The Boss Baby,” “My Little Pony: The Movie” and “The Angry Birds Movie.”

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost

Advertisement