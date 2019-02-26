High Winds Cause Destruction, Power Loss To Thousands In U.S. And Canada

Extreme winds have toppled trees, ripped away roofs and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across parts of the U.S. and Canada this week, with some gusts reaching hurricane strength.

At New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Observatory, New England’s highest point, wind gusts reached 171 mph on Monday, breaking the month’s previous record of 166 mph set in 1972. The strongest gust ever recorded of 231 mph was in 1934, according to the observatory.

Meteorologist Tom Padham, who works at the observatory, described the powerful wind as coming around once every 10 or 15 years.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A tree toppled by wind fell upon a home in Springfield, Pa., on Monday after high winds roared throughout the region.

“There is a constant low rumble, at least to the building,” he told ﻿New Hampshire Public Radio on Monday. “And then outside it is absolutely a deafening roar.”

Wind advisories and warnings were in effect on Monday from the Midwest to the Northeast, prompting hundreds of schools in areas as far apart as New York and Ohio to close or have delayed starts.

Yesterday's Hays Chart, with a gust of 171 mph reaching a new all-time peak for the month of February! Peak 1-hr average of 138 mph with a daily of 110 mph. #mwobs #mountwashington #nhwx #windy #category5 https://t.co/snNBsh3YQR pic.twitter.com/bU6YXXlXfy — MWObservatory (@MWObs) February 26, 2019

In addition to the more common reports of power outages and downed trees, there were more unusual instances of destruction seen.

In western Maine, the wind’s strength was on full display atop Sugarloaf Mountain where a communication tower had doubled over after it was hit with winds approximated as topping 100 mph.

In Clinton, Massachusetts, incredible video captured a corrugated roof being blown into the air like tissue paper before landing within feet of passing cars.

Dash cam video captures the moment the corrugated roof was blown off a building as winds topped 65 mph in parts of New England.



No injuries were reported in this incident. https://t.co/kPl7q8GN9Z pic.twitter.com/47ATDTL8L0 — ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2019

Elsewhere in the country, a passerby filmed a semi-truck being blown onto its side along a highway in Sandusky, Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported, the Sandusky Register reported.

In Bradley, Illinois, a gas station’s canopy collapsed in its parking lot due to high winds, according to local police. A similar scene was seen at a gas station in Watertown, New York.

The Bradley Police advising Shell gas station in 100 BLK S Kinzie has canopy collapse early this morning due to high winds. Business closed - no reported injuries or hazardous conditions. pic.twitter.com/F0es3ZIjzu — Bradley Police (@BradleyPolice) February 24, 2019

Then up in Ontario, Canada, on Sunday, incredible video captured winds hurling a wave of ice over the Niagara River Parkway’s retaining wall.

Whoaa! Listen to the sound!



Ice “tsunami” caused by extreme winds.



Niagara River, Fort Ontario. pic.twitter.com/2U5vx7NIPu — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 25, 2019

@NiagParksPolice advising that @NiagaraParks Roads Department closing Niagara River Parkway near Mathers Arch. Strong winds blowing ice over the retaining wall from the lake. Drive with caution. Video courtesy @NiagRegPolice Insp. Garvey.... pic.twitter.com/RdXh5HYxfx — Niagara Parks Police (@NiagParksPolice) February 24, 2019