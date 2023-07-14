28 Over-Achieving Products Reviewers Say Deserve More Than 5 Stars

Popular items from this list:
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
Promising reviews:
"This is the best bathroom cleaner I have ever used. I love it. If I can give it 100 stars I would.
" — Ruben
"We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes.
I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised.
We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" — Amazon customer
An adjustable mister for cooling the surrounding area by up to 20 degrees
Promising review:
"I love this so much I bought two more for my kids' animals. Mine if for my Rottweiler when she is outside on the patio. I bought one for my son's huskies while they are at work to cool off in this heat and bought for my other son for his dogs, or they can try for their chickens. I'd give more stars if I could.
Ready right out of the box, just need to pull to shape (takes a minute). I love it!!" —Cathleen
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Promising review:
"Brought this product after seeing it on BuzzFeed. After first use I saw an immediate difference;
my dry/damaged hair felt soft and healthy. Would rate 6 stars if I could!
" — Natalie
A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste
See it in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"I wish I could give this 10 stars. I don’t think I have ever been THIS IMPRESSED with a cleaning product. The smallest amount of this stuff with nearly no work took rust that had been caked on for years RIGHT OFF.
I was in shock! Wish I had taken before and after pictures, but all of the videos and pictures you see of the results are no joke. Recommending this to everyone I know!" — Abbey Birk
A sun milk with SPF 50+ because it's like a sunscreen and primer in one
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.Promising review:
"Can I give it 10 stars? This sunblock is amazing! I put this on right before my makeup and don’t have to reapply even when I’m outside all day. I personally like the matte version but have tried the others and they all provide the same great protection." — T Suzuki
A roll-up straw hat that'll keep the sun out of your eyes
Promising review:
"Wish I could give more than 5 stars!!! This hat is the best! It travels and packs well, and is so versatile you can wear it with most anything. I’ve taken it on vacation to Mexico, New Orleans, the Jersey Shore, and Cape Cod. Keeps the sun off your face and neck while still looking fashionable.
I also wear it while walking my dog and just sitting on my deck. The best compliment I got was from my hubby, who noted that I am really getting my money’s worth out of this hat. I think this might be my go-to Christmas gift for all my girlfriends this year!" — Meg C.
A beeswax wood polisher
Promising review:
"Amazing difference! My lab puppy scratched up the trim and doors in our house. This stuff works like magic and holds up so well!
Will always have this on hand! If I could give more than 5 stars I would!
" — Dkn
A portable door lock
Promising review:
"Great! I used it to keep our toddler out of our teen's room while online schooling during Covid and school closure! Works wonderful. I would give it 10 stars if I could!
" — Vanessa
Some acne patches that will prevent you from picking at zits!
These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.Promising review:
"I wish I could give it 10 stars.
I have BIG cystic acne. I recently had several cysts injected at the dermatologist and use prescription creams. Tried EVERYTHING. I'm 33 and have been dealing with this for years and years. I had never even heard of these patches until recently and decided why the heck not. OK friends, they WORK LIKE A MIRACLE
. In just a few hours I had to change one out because it had already turned white with puss. It says it won't work on cysts but I decided to go for it anyway. Most of my jawline cysts are actually tiny right now but still red and hard and ugly and painful, and after using a patch on two of them overnight they are FLAT. SERIOUSLY, I cant believe it." — Amazon customer
A pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaners to deodorize your sink ASAP
Promising reviews:
"I give 10 stars! Wonderful product. Absolutely love and will continue to reorder. Does a great job cleaning out and freshening the disposer." —Alts
"This product really works! We were dealing with a foul stench coming from our disposal for some time. We tried boiling water, vinegar, etc. This stuff sniffed out the smell real quick and deodorized it as well.
" — James Tiberius Kirk
A beloved tightening cream
Promising reviews:
"OMG! The smell is amazing! I've had people follow me to ask what I'm wearing. The scent lasts most of the day. No need for perfume. Yes, it's a great moisturizer, but it's the scent that keeps me coming back for more
. 100 stars!!!
" — Autm88
"I am 60 and notice that no matter how much diet and exercise I do, I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference.
I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement.
Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." — Amazon customer
A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani
Promising review:
"Wow. If I could give more than 5 stars I would!
I have been on a wild search for nail strengtheners all 27 years of my life. I’ve tried every nail product in stores and every home remedy, and my nails would peel and flake. I went from chips and peels in every nail on my hand to perfectly healthy looking nails. I wish I had known about this product sooner in my life and I will recommend to everyone I meet!!!!!!
" — Kelsey
And a nail concealer so you can subtly hide yellowing and staining on your nails
Promising review:
"If I could give this polish more than 5 stars I would. Goes on so smooth with absolutely no streaking even with the initial application. I have trouble keeping polish on my nails; it usually chips within a day. This is the first polish that actually stays and doesn't chip and I am overjoyed with it.
Everything in the ad about this product is true, I highly recommend!" —Jill
A pet hair remover if you're tired of getting fur all over your clothes
Promising review:
"If I could give this product 6 stars, I would.
My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it.
We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
An in-flight foot hammock
This works best if you're 5'4" or shorter.Promising review:
"All of the stars for this footrest.
I recently travelled to South Africa from the US, that’s about a 16-hour flight from Atlanta direct to Johannesburg. I’ve done this flight so many times and this last time was the most comfortable I could be in economy
. Not only was I able to sleep but my back wasn’t sore and my legs and feet didn’t swell up. I definitely made the people sitting next to me very jealous.
" — Nadia Marafioti
A foot cream because sandal season is upon us
Promising review:
"I have never seen a product like this ever. My feet were so soft and radiant after one application only.
I usually don’t give this rating easily but this product truly made me do it. Seriously, it deserves 10 stars not 5, I would strongly recommend it to everyone.
" — Nora
A Trtl travel pillow that'll cushion your neck and keep it upright
Promising review:
"After I first used my Trtl travel pillow, I declared it to be one of the great travel inventions of the 21st century. Having used it on four more flights, I stand by my original declaration. The Trtl is not only lightweight and super soft, but it works like no other travel pillow I've tried — and believe me, I've tried them all. It supports my neck at an extremely comfortable angle and keeps my head and neck swaddled in comfort.
The Danish have a word — hygge — that means a feeling of coziness and warmth. The Trtl is definitely hygge.
I travel a lot for both work and pleasure and I will never take another trip without my beloved Trtl. I've now purchased seven of them, an extra for me and six as gifts for my friends and family who travel. There should be an extra star...just for this great product!
" — Candace Karu
Some aesthetic highlighters so you can reward yourself for studying
Promising reviews:
"These highlighters are so cute and handy! I wish I could give them 10 stars ." — Em
"I am absolutely in love!! The shape of the highlighter itself makes it so easily glide over the paper
. Super smooth. The colors are sooooo beautiful!
It’s not often where what you see is truly what you get. I am very satisfied. :)" — Sung Han
A dry shampoo powder if you're looking for a travel-friendly option
Promising review:
"I've always needed dry shampoo for my top roots, which get oily far before the rest of my hair. THIS is by FAR the best I've ever used.
The applicator is genius — it goes on so easily. And I've NEVER had a dry shampoo last like this for DAYS! It's easy to work in with my fingers and it is a wonderful volumizer.
The size is great for travel. I hope they never change the formula — it is just wonderful — even the very light, delicate fragrance is perfect. I give it 100 STARS for its safety, convenience, design AND for all the time it saves me.
" — Lexi Jean
A sleek touchless forehead thermometer to take your kiddo's temp in just one second
Promising reviews:
"This product works and comes with the batteries needed! 10/5 stars for sure!!!" — Joseph Hughes
"I am very satisfied with this thermometer. The reading is accurate, quick, quiet, and lights up. This is perfect for taking my children's temps at night without waking them. I also like that you only hold the thermometer in one spot rather than my old temporal thermometer where you started in the forehead, and slide it over to the ear and back over. This is much more simple. Couldn't be happier!" — Mardee
An unscented La Roche-Posay moisturizer
Promising review:
"So, let me preface this review with a bit of a backstory. I have dyshidrotic eczema and dermatillomania and have had skin issues for several years and have tried a multitude of creams, lotions, moisturizers, and such. This product was recommended in one of my Facebook groups for problematic skin so I gave it a try. Boy, am I glad I did! Far superior than most if not all products I’ve tried for the face. Long lasting and very effective!
Has healed my dermatillomania unbelievably well! I would highly recommend this product and if I could give it more stars I would
!" — ahunni75
A slow feeder insert
Promising review:
"I have an Anatolian shepherd that has decided chewing isn't necessary and they are prone to bloat. I got this and could not be happier! So you can trim this to fit a bowl. I ended up ordering him a bigger bowl because he's a big guy. It fits perfectly. It's a soft silicone so it will not rub a raw place like some others I looked into. It's just enough to slow him down without impeding him eating comfortably. I would give 10 stars if I could.
" — Christi W.
A pair of high-waisted quick-dry running shorts
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord
loves hers:
"I recently bought these shorts because I'm in love with the similar ones you can get at Old Navy, but they sell out so fast. Turns out I love these even more! I love the huge range of colors you can buy these in
(at other places they often sell out too quickly to get to pick!), love that the high-waistedness of them meets about where my running crop top ends so I don't have to get bonkers with sunscreen, and love love loooooove the side pocket for my keys or face mask
. I only have them in purple so far, but I'm excited to try other colors!"Promising review:
"I would give 10 stars if I could. Excellent shorts — like Lululemon but better." — Jeff Parker
A waterproof trash can
It comes with 10 trash bags.Promising review:
"This thing is amazinnggg! If you are (by nature) kind of a mess and unorganized, this will help with that even if just a little. I usually put all my small trash items in my side door 'pocket' and it ends up spilling and then my car becomes a huge trash can time and time again. This car trash can is so easy to install and use.
Anytime I’m opening a pack of smokes or gum or unwrapping a straw I just pop the wrapper or whatever it is right in the trash can and it’s never to be seen again! It’s helped keep my car clean and free of trash and if I could give it 10 stars I would!!
" — Cody
A pair of noise-reduction earplugs if — for whatever reason — you just need some quiet
The earplugs also come with a carrying case and eight different ear tips (XS–L) to ensure the perfect fit.Promising review:
"If I could, I'd give these 10 stars for comfort
. I have very small ear canals and have always struggled with earplugs. They're usually too big and difficult to insert properly. And once they're in, I can't sleep in them more than a couple nights without my ears getting sore. These are different. The smallest tips are just right and they insert perfectly as you twist. They also come out easily by twisting. They are not totally noise canceling, but they're just right in my opinion. I mostly use them while traveling and sleeping hotels. They block noise enough to allow me to sleep but not so much that I can't hear my alarm in the morning. And I haven't noticed any soreness even after wearing for nearly a week.
Definitely recommend!" — Nicole G.
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly
loves hers. In her own words: "I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."Promising review:
"If I could give it 10 stars!!! Great for travel! Just make sure you remember your fragrance before you refill." — Swimp
A lightweight mini crossbody pack
Promising reviews:
"This small bag fits so much stuff including my iPhone 11 Pro Max. I am extremely impressed with the quality and durability. This gets 10 stars!!
" — MamaCass
"I was looking for a bag to take into venues that restrict the size of purses, and this fits the bill perfectly
. It is high quality, fits all of my essentials, and I especially like the thick and sturdy band.
I already used it hiking (why wait!), and it is so comfortable I forgot I was wearing it. Very satisfied with this product!
I think I'll be using it much more than I thought I would." — Christine Schjelderup
A rechargeable book light for late-night readers
Promising reviews:
"10 stars. It helps me to read better and longer." — Loretta G.
"This is an excellent light. It charges quickly, is easy to use, small and light, and has great adjustability. I like the different light levels, and the swivel head really helps to keep the light angled at the center of the book even though it's attached to just one side. 10 out of 10." — Megan H Buchanan