30 Hyped-Up Products From TikTok That'll Make People Ask, 'Where Did You Get That?'

The Clean Ball, the seriously clever invention your grubby handbag needs
"Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." — Wenhether
"This little ball is genius! It rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris, or even crumbs. It's easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse, this a must-have!!" — dj3biggs
A pack of detergent cup holders so nifty, they'll make laundry day go by a little quicker
Tidy-Cup is a woman-owned small business that was started by Julie Reinhold, who created this drip catcher as a way to stop her economy-sized detergents (which she loved) from dripping all over her laundry room.Promising review:
"I had no idea I needed this until I saw it on TikTok. Listen, it’s the little things that matter. This little thing saves me the headache of a laundry room mess. I love it. Fits perfectly on my liquid detergent. No more messes!" — Luke & Christina
A set of flower hair clips
"So different and get a lot of compliments. They keep asking me where I got them. Use it wherever and holds my thick hair with no problem." — Bellap
An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter
"Worked beautifully on a recent eight-hour flight from New York City to Frankfurt! Really easy to pair with my Bose noise-canceling earbuds and charges quickly. The sound quality was excellent. I'm so excited about this product that I'm going to buy one for each of my family members!" — emily p murray
A hands-free wringer mop that'll have your head spinning with just how well it works
And this comes with two extra microfiber refills that are machine washable!
"I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" — Molly
A set of UV stickers that'll amaze onlookers
"After yet another bad sunburn even though I'm trying VERY HARD to keep sunscreen on, I bought these. First use was at Disneyland on a 90-degree zero clouds day. This helped so much! I kept an eye (as did my friends) on the dot so we all knew when to reapply sunscreen and not one of us got burned. I also used these on a weeklong hiking adventure in Utah where it was also in the 90s with an extreme UV index. None of us got burned, so all in all this is one of the best inventions!" — Catherine Shock
A high-cut colorblock two-piece swimsuit
"I love how bright the suit is! I also like the fit of the suit, it's high-waisted but not too tight. The backside is a little cheeky but nothing wild. I also love how the straps are adjustable. I feel confident and I love myself in the suit." — Cindy Lundeberg
An inflatable mattress that does all the work of setting itself up
"This has proven to be a great product. It inflated without hesitation. Plug in, push button, and stand back. The bed does the rest. It has proven to be durable and able to accommodate over 250 pounds. It has been used daily since purchased in early November 2020. The price is a bit much for an inflatable bed, but thus far it has proven to be well worth it." — Sandy D.
A complete cutting board set some may call essential after seeing a clip of it in action
This set comes with: four varied stainless-steel graters, four storage containers, four plastic insert boards that have different corresponding food icons, and a bonus bamboo spoon!
"I got this primarily to replace our primary aged and smelly cutting board. Space is limited, so any cutting board that comes with accessories is even better. This board has a mandolin with included storage containers. At first I thought the storage containers wouldn't be useful, but oh how wrong I was. We eat a lot of salads, and it's nice to be able to separate out ingredients so we can add what we want and how much. The grater/mandolin works grate (get it?) and is very easy to use, as it's flush on the surface. Everything is solid and very nice quality, especially at this price point." — John Elliott
A bug bite suction tool you'll have to keep close tabs on this summer
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever!!). Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends. Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" — Joe
An octopus-shaped blackhead-removing stick that's so cute it hurts
"I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." — MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." — LuckLocust
A lounge chair everyone at the beach and pool is gonna envy you for
"This is typically more than I would have spent on a lounge chair, but after seeing it on TikTok I had to buy one!! The arm and face hole make tanning the backside so easy and comfortable!" — Keely Shay
An insulated tumbler you'll probably want in every marble and ombré design
"Another 'TikTok made me do it' purchase. I love this tumbler. This is the most gorgeous simple tumbler you could get. It comes with two different lids, one for straws, and one for sipping. It also comes with two plastic straws but you can use stainless steel ones instead if desired. The cup keeps your drinks cold or hot and is fairly durable.
Although the straw lid is not 'spill proof' it is fairly resistant. My 2-year-old loves to carry it around and use the straw, it usually doesn't leak if it's knocked over! Overall the wait for this particular color is well worth it and I plan to buy more!" — Sinaxis
"LOVE!!! This is exactly what we wanted — a cup that truly keeps cold drinks cold, with ice. It lasts 24 hours+. We have tried, at friends recommendations, Tervis, Yeti, and generic store brands and they — even Yeti!!! —were fails compared to this Simple Modern. The description states it has a copper lining. The copper must be the extra-special insulation that the others lack. Everything about it is outstanding: the color, the size, fit, feel, no spills or troubles, and ICE cold retention (most important feature). We haven't tried it on hot but since it's so trustworthy in cold, we're certain it keeps hot HOT, too." — Doreen Bowler
Some ridiculously stylish retro-inspired sunglasses you can buy for vacay
"I had originally seen these pair of glasses on TikTok and was very eager to buy them and let me tell you, they did NOT disappoint. They are very sturdy, fashionable, and look like a high-end pair of glasses." — Alejandra Larios
A dry food dispenser with a fun twist design and airtight lid
"Pleasantly surprised. Saw this on a TikTok I follow and loved how sturdy and sleek this looked. The metal plates are heavy and good quality. It comes with a stopper for the bottom so cereal stays fresh for sure and the turn around wheel is also rubber inside to kind of seal the exit. Glad I purchased it and kids love it. Originally wanted to place this in the pantry but wouldn't fit so it's on the counter which doesn't look bad." — Islander
A pet water bottle
"I saw this on a TikTok video and checked on Amazon and ordered it. My toy poodle loves it and drank out of it with no hesitation. With the heat wave we are having in California right now I want to be sure she is well hydrated. Before I leave the house I fill the holder with ice and water and I am set. Easy to clean and no spilled water in the car. Easy to throw in my purse and have it when we are out walking around. I know what people with dogs are getting for Christmas this year." — Amazon customer
An initial ring conveniently designed with an adjustable opening
"I saw this on TikTok and wanted to get them. The rings are resizable and can even fit together on the same hand. I love them so much." — basma
Al Dente, your new sous chef who floats and times your pasta as it cooks
"Fun little kitchen gadget — it really works. Bought this as a gift last January and ending up keeping it with the plan of buying several more to give as Christmas gifts this year." — KW
A reusable Chom Chom pet hair remover
"Works like a charm. This is the answer to my dog hair prayers! I have a Shepsky and the amount of hair he leaves around the furniture and my comforter is overwhelming. He is brushed daily and still sheds like wild. I was constantly vacuuming and using a disposable lint roller. The Chom Chom is the best thing around to remove dog hair from rugs, comforters, car seats, sofas, pillows, dog beds and any object that has dog hair. You need to realize that it is small back-and-forth motions, not long strides, that pick up the hair. It easy to use, easy to clean and does the job! Not to be used as a lint roller on a person, just furniture etc. I have recommended it to everyone I know that has a pet who sheds!" — tonkers54
A mini lint remover that works on most surfaces (think: carpets, clothes, blankets, sofas)
Warning: Only use this for your sturdier stuff because it's a strong little device and might put holes in your more delicate clothing.
"This lint remover wasn’t confusing or bulky like some others. You just run it down your clothes to remove lint, hair, and fuzz, and it does its job! I was worried it would be sharp to the touch but it’s not, which is great if you have little kids. It’s easy to clean — you just pick it out with your fingers; it doesn’t get stuck." — JLemons
A JW Pei pouch bag you'll want to swing around
JW Pei is an Asian- and family-owned brand with minimalist accessory designs that are made with sustainable and vegan materials.
.Promising review:
"I'm OBSESSED with this bag. The color is absolutely gorgeous! I was very surprised to see it come in such a lovely box and dust bag. The quality is fantastic!" — Aleasha
An Oxo Tot space-saving drying rack
"I bought this after seeing it on TikTok. I love this drying rack. It's perfect for the few bottles and pumping parts after I clean them! Takes up very little counter space, which I love!" — Kc10
A crop top and split-leg pants set
"Okay, so TikTok definitely made me buy this! I haven’t worn it out yet, but it is so cute and comfy! Also, you can totally wear a bra with it, which I was surprised by! I can’t wait to wear it out." — Lena
A waterproof touchscreen phone holder
"This product was a TikTok recommendation and has not let me down. It comes with three adhesive mounts and sticks well to either tile or glass. The clear screen allows for scrolling or swiping easily. My only critique is how the phone sits inside. I have the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is a larger phone but it sits low in the chamber and that prevents me from changing between apps as I can't swipe up at the bottom to get back to my home screen. Otherwise it's great!" — Susan Gifford
An ultra-fine continuous water mister your roomie will want to borrow from you
"Another amazing product TikTok made me buy. Was looking for something for when I wet my hair in the mornings. My old typical spray bottles kept breaking or leaking. This one has a longer spray time and the mist is perfect when I don’t want to get my hair too wet. All in all, worth it especially for the price." — M. Zuniga
A pair of top-selling golden hoop earrings that'll definitely catch the attention of your besties
: "OMG I’m obsessed with these earrings. They’re so pretty and lightweight. I never usually order earrings off Amazon but decided to get some since I saw them on TikTok. They’re great quality and I usually can’t wear fake jewelry since it makes my ears itch like wild. This one didn’t do that at all. Another problem I have is earrings being super uncomfortable to sleep in but this one doesn’t do that either. I’m going to literally get every single size they have since I love it so much. Highlyyy recommend." — Ziyana Iyer
A touchless stationary vacuum that'll make sweeping feel like less of a chore
"I saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into, and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." — Amazon customer
A chunky heeled designer dupe you'll unequivocally make room for in your closer
Promising review:
"I’ve been wanting the Versace ones but obviously can’t afford them. I saw a TikToker share these so I snatched them up immediately. I’m in love!!! I’m a 5.5 in heels so I got the 5 and they fit perfectly. They are pretty comfy too which is nice. I’m thinking about getting them in different colors now." — Courtney Van Court
A digital alarm clock that even a non-morning person can agree is beautiful
"Even though we all use our phones as alarm clocks, I still prefer to have a clock on my nightstand that I can look at in the middle of the night. I had the same clunky radio alarm clock for many years and finally decided I needed an upgrade. This is modern, minimalist and really helped to declutter my nightstand. I love it so much!" — Mel
A pair of motion sickness prevention glasses
"Hear me out. I saw these on TikTok and the girl swore they worked. I have been the road trip driver for 20 years because I cannot sit in the passenger seat, much less copilot. I bought these ridiculous looking glasses and tried them out on a very brief drive across town to start out. I looked at my phone. Read. I have not been able to take my eyes off the road previously. I did not get sick. Thought it was a fluke. Tried it again. My husband even offered to drive like a jerk just to do some hard breaks while I was looking down. Nothing. So here is the good news, bad news. They work, which is fantastic. But you look silly wearing them, and they are hard plastic which does not feel great on your ears and nose after a while. My children hid in the back seat while I was wearing them. BUT guess who gets to copilot on the next road trip." — Megan Martinez