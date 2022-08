30 Hyped-Up Products From TikTok That'll Make People Ask, 'Where Did You Get That?'

An insulated tumbler you'll probably want in every marble and ombré design

Psst! This keep cold drinks cool and hot drinks toasty for hours. And it comes with two reusable straws and flip top lids!"Another 'TikTok made me do it' purchase. I love this tumbler. This is the most gorgeous simple tumbler you could get. It comes with two different lids, one for straws, and one for sipping. It also comes with two plastic straws but you can use stainless steel ones instead if desired.Although the straw lid is not 'spill proof' it is fairly resistant. My 2-year-old loves to carry it around and use the straw, it usually doesn't leak if it's knocked over! Overall the wait for this particular color is well worth it and I plan to buy more!" — Sinaxis "LOVE!!! This is exactly what we wanted — a cup that truly keeps cold drinks cold, with ice. It lasts 24 hours+. We have tried, at friends recommendations, Tervis, Yeti, and generic store brands and they — even Yeti!!! —were fails compared to this Simple Modern. The description states it has a copper lining. The copper must be the extra-special insulation that the others lack. Everything about it is outstanding: the color, the size, fit, feel, no spills or troubles, and ICE cold retention (most important feature). We haven't tried it on hot but since it's so trustworthy in cold, we're certain it keeps hot HOT, too." — Doreen Bowler