Ezra Miller Arrested In Hawaii For Alleged Second-Degree Assault

Actor Ezra Miller was arrested early Tuesday morning in Hilo, Hawaii, on a complaint of second-degree assault.

According to a release from the Hawaii Island Police Department, Miller was arrested around 1 a.m. at a residence in Pāhoa after officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a get-together at a private residence.

Miller, who uses the pronouns they/them, reportedly became irate after being asked to leave the residence and allegedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old woman on the forehead.

Ezra Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, on April 19, 2022. Hawaii Island Police Department

The blow resulted in an approximate half-inch cut but the victim refused treatment for her injury, according to police.

Miller was arrested a short time later during a traffic stop at an intersection in Kea’au. They were released a few hours later pending further investigation.

The arrest comes just weeks after “The Flash” star was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after they allegedly “became agitated” and started yelling obscenities at patrons singing karaoke in a Hilo bar. They were released after posting $500 bail.

