Ezra Miller Appears To Choke Woman At Bar In Disturbing Video

Over the weekend, a video that purportedly shows “Justice League” actor Ezra Miller choking a woman circulated around the internet. The clip is brief, and initially there was confusion over whether it was real, but on Monday, Variety reported that the video is authentic.

“A source at the establishment, Prikið Kaffihús, has confirmed to Variety that this was a serious altercation at the bar, and that the man, whom they identify as Miller, was escorted off the premises,” the outlet reported.

The video, which now has more than 4.5 million views, appears to show Miller saying something like, “Did you wanna fight?” before grabbing the victim around the neck and taking her to the ground.

You can see it below.

I have rewatched this video of Ezra Miller choking a woman like 50x lmfao this is y’all tone deaf cop sympathizing—style stealing narcissistic white icon? #EzraMiller pic.twitter.com/LA1PNZCIQt — Ren(aissance) (@Hood_Vampire) April 5, 2020

According to Variety, the altercation took place on April 1 at Prikið Kaffihús, a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. The individual who’s believed to be Miller was allegedly confronted by “pushy” fans before things escalated.

The actor, who identifies as non-binary and queer, has had notable roles in Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts” movies, playing the part of Credence Barebone, and in the studio’s DC movies as Barry Allen aka The Flash.

Representatives for Miller and Warner Bros. did not immediately reply to requests for comment.