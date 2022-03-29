'The Flash' Star Ezra Miller Arrested After Belligerent Behavior At Hawaii Bar

Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in an upcoming movie focusing on the superhero, was arrested early Monday after a rowdy visit to a Hilo, Hawaii, bar, police said.

Miller, 29, “became agitated” and started yelling obscenities at patrons singing karaoke, cops said on Facebook. The actor, who also appeared as The Flash in 2016′s “Batman v Superman” and 2017′s “Justice League,” then grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was performing.

Miller “later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts,” police added.

The bar owner told officers he could not calm the unruly customer, despite repeated attempts.

Miller, who police said was visiting from Vermont, was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. He was released after posting $500 bail.

In 2020, Miller was reportedly escorted out of an Iceland bar after an altercation with a woman.

Miller’s arrest in Hawaii occurred just weeks before the U.S. release of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” in which the performer reprises the role of Credence Barebone.

“The Flash,” meanwhile, is scheduled for a 2023 release.