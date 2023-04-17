F. Murray Abraham Left 'Mythic Quest' After Repeat Sexual Misconduct Allegations: Report

F. Murray Abraham left the show “Mythic Quest” after several incidents of sexual misconduct, a new report claims.

The Oscar winner’s departure from the Apple TV+ show initially made news last April, but now Rolling Stone has revealed how two incidents of alleged sexual misconduct led to the 83-year-old’s ouster.

According to sources close to the production, Abraham was first warned to “keep away from some of the show’s actresses” before a “second incident” was brought to creator and co-star Rob McElhenney’s attention. After that, sources say the “Amadeus” actor was dismissed from “Mythic Quest.”

Initially, production company Lionsgate offered few details, saying it does “not comment on matters concerning personnel.”

Following Rolling Stone’s reports, a spokesperson for the company told HuffPost, “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.”

F. Murray Abraham discusses the Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest” at New York's Build Studio in 2020. Gary Gershoff via Getty Images

HuffPost also reached out to Abraham’s team, which did not immediately return a request for comment.

“Mythic Quest” tells the story of the fictional video game studio behind a popular role-playing game. Abraham played the show’s prickly head writer C.W. Longbottom, opposite McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz.

In light of Abraham’s exit, his character was written off of “Mythic Quest.” 2022’s Season 3 premiere revealed Longbottom decided to “script” his own end after learning he was terminally ill.