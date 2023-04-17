What's Hot

Shooting At Alabama Birthday Party Kills 4 People, Wounds 28

Lizzo Declares 'I Am The Beauty Standard' In An In-Your-Face Affirmation

Jordan Klepper Names MAGA Belief That ‘Really Scares Me’

Mitch McConnell Returning To Senate After Head Injury

Mehdi Hasan Reveals Why Fox News Is Facing An 'Existential Threat' This Week

Democrats Appear Split On How To Handle Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Absence

Ex-Labor Secretary Sums Up GOP With 1 Chilling Word

Frank Ocean Reflects On Late Brother During Touching Coachella Speech

2 Shot Dead In Altercation At Honolulu Cockfight

This 150-Year-Old Anti-Vice Law Is Now At The Center Of The Push To Ban Abortion

The 'Love Is Blind' Finale Saw Only 1 Couple Break Up

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy To Wall Street: Be Afraid

EntertainmentSexual Harassmentapple tvf murray abraham

F. Murray Abraham Left 'Mythic Quest' After Repeat Sexual Misconduct Allegations: Report

The Oscar winner was reportedly warned to “keep away” from the show’s female actors on two different occasions.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

F. Murray Abraham left the show “Mythic Quest” after several incidents of sexual misconduct, a new report claims.

The Oscar winner’s departure from the Apple TV+ show initially made news last April, but now Rolling Stone has revealed how two incidents of alleged sexual misconduct led to the 83-year-old’s ouster.

According to sources close to the production, Abraham was first warned to “keep away from some of the show’s actresses” before a “second incident” was brought to creator and co-star Rob McElhenney’s attention. After that, sources say the “Amadeus” actor was dismissed from “Mythic Quest.”

Initially, production company Lionsgate offered few details, saying it does “not comment on matters concerning personnel.”

Following Rolling Stone’s reports, a spokesperson for the company told HuffPost, “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.”

F. Murray Abraham discusses the Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest” at New York's Build Studio in 2020.
F. Murray Abraham discusses the Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest” at New York's Build Studio in 2020.
Gary Gershoff via Getty Images

HuffPost also reached out to Abraham’s team, which did not immediately return a request for comment.

“Mythic Quest” tells the story of the fictional video game studio behind a popular role-playing game. Abraham played the show’s prickly head writer C.W. Longbottom, opposite McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz.

In light of Abraham’s exit, his character was written off of “Mythic Quest.” 2022’s Season 3 premiere revealed Longbottom decided to “script” his own end after learning he was terminally ill.

“Mythic Quest” was simultaneously renewed for a third and fourth season in 2021. Production on a fourth season has yet to start.

Go To Homepage
Kelby Vera - Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter

Popular in the Community