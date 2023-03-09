Actor F. Murray Abraham on Wednesday stunned “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert with a revelation about the Academy Award statue he won for the 1984 movie “Amadeus.”

Abraham said the Oscar statue had “appeared in every play I’ve ever done” since being named Best Actor, because it “brought me so many goodies.”

“Here in New York, on Broadway, off-Broadway, at concerts, he always has,” Abraham explained. “I give him to the stage manager. I say, ’Listen, hide him on the stage so where the audience can’t see him, where the cast can discover him, just for fun.’”

Colbert was visibly surprised by “The White Lotus” and “The Magic Flute” star’s admission.

“That’s a hell of a flex,” the late-night host told Abraham. “I gotta say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry did put my Oscar in your scene? I didn’t realize he was there.’”

Colbert later noted how his show is filmed on a Broadway stage and asked if the Oscar had accompanied Abraham to his interview.

Abraham feigned innocence before Colbert, assisted by the audience, found the statue hidden by a Captain America shield.

