FAA Resists Calls To Ground Boeing 737 Max 8 After Ethiopian Airlines Crash

“While we do not know the causes of these crashes, serious questions have been raised about whether these planes were pressed into service without additional pilot training in order to save money,” she said, referring to Boeing’s claim that pilots of these planes required less training.

Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) also called for regulators to ground the aircraft as the crashes are being investigated.

Aviation regulators and airlines in other countries have chosen to ground the aircraft in response to the Ethiopian crash, including agencies in China, Indonesia, Singapore and Australia, according to The New York Times.